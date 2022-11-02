What time will Love At First Lie season 1 episode 5 air on MTV? Plot, release date and more explored

Love at First Lie, a love mystery reality competition, puts couples in a house together to strategize, guess, and form alliances to remain safe and eliminate other couples. With each pair that they eliminate, contestants have the opportunity to win $25,000. If they can correctly guess whether the eliminated people are lovers or liars, the amount gets added to their prize.

Episode 5 of the show will air on Wednesday, November 2, at 9:30 pm ET on MTV. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"A divide forms between the original couples and the new arrivals, but despite the continuing investigations and raised suspicions, the prize pot hasn't changed since day one and frustrations start to build."

In the upcoming episode, Reacey and Cecy are still under the microscope. Since the inception of the show, other couples have felt that the duo are surely liars. The Love at First Lie cast has been out for blood when it comes to the two of them and are keen to find inconsistencies in their story.

All about the upcoming episode of Love at First Lie

With the entry of new couples and farewell to old ones, the Love at First Lie house is definitely seeing some tension. Once again, Reasey and Cece find themselves being interrogated by the other pairs.

The duo have never been everyone’s favorite but have managed to make it so far in the show. However, if their stories stop collaborating, and they find themselves in an unsafe spot, they’ll be the first ones to pack their bags.

In a promo uploaded to social media, the cast is seen hanging around and asking each other seemingly harmless questions. In a confessional, Cecy says:

"Get to know us, people, get to know us."

The cast asks the couple where they went to eat last before the show began and asks them not to say the answer out loud. Reasey jumps in and says that he doesn’t remember, which prompts the group to ask them another question. Alicia proceeds to ask Reasey what he bought his partner for her last birthday and asks him to whisper it to Stephanie.

In their joint confessional, Stephanie said that her “spidey senses” are twitching, and Arabella adds that there’s a lot going on.

While Cecy said that he bought her a Michael Kors bracelet, fuzzy socks, and gummy bears, Reasey seemingly matched her answer by saying that he bought her a "box from Victoria Secret’s and gummy bears." However, the group emphasizes the fact that he didn’t mention the bracelet.

In her confessional, Arabella said:

"They don’t help themselves at all."

Previously on Love at First Lie

The previous episode of the show saw the most emotional truth ceremony of the season so far. Tori Spelling pointed this out at the beginning of the ceremony and told the cast that the reason was because a couple was leaving the show.

Karla and Brian agreed to walk out of the show as they missed the kids and said that no amount of money is worth it. Tori gave the contestants a chance to guess whether the two were lovers or liars, and collectively, they said the couple were lovers.

The contestants further stated that if the two were liars, then they surely deserved an Oscar. However, in a shocking turn of events, it was revealed that the two are not actually a couple. Their goodbye was emotional as they formed a really close bond with the cast.

Tune in to see what happens next on Love at First Lie on MTV.

