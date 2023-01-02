90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 18 aired on TLC on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Jovi met Andrei for drinks and tried to be friends with him, but the latter was rude to him, prompting him to call Andrei "his biggest enemy." Last season, Andrei had called out Jovi for taking Yara, his wife, to a strip club just days after she gave birth.

While discussing their marital issues, Andrei wondered why Yara was not with Jovi and was staying in Prague instead. He also told Jovi that he suspects someone from his wife's (Libby) family had reported him to the immigration officers, which might get him deported. However, Jovi refused to accept Andrei's explanation and felt that he might have caused some conflict, which was affecting his green card.

Jovi also accused Andrei of causing problems in Libby's family, especially with her mother and her brother Charlie. He felt that Andrei was manipulating Libby's family and was in denial about his actions. This caused Andrei to point fingers at Jovi's wedding. He said that Jovi deserved to stay separate from Yara, adding that he would tell her Jovi was a "party boy."

Yara is currently living in Prague so she can support her family members, who are stuck in the Ukraine-Russia war. Jovi stormed out of the bar and Andrei told him that he was acting like an "American." The former felt that Andrei was making him look like the bad guy, and did not want to see the reality of the situation.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans agreed with Jovi. They also called out Andrei for stereotyping American citizens.

Andrei talking about Americans "fighting, screaming, and storming off" as if that's not his daily norm

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans call out Andrei for causing problems in Libby's family

Ever since Libby married Andrei, her family has had many conflicts.

Libby's brother Charlie got into a physical fight with Andrei while Libby's sisters tried to attack him. Her father refused to talk to Charlie after the fight. The couple also announced their pregnancy on social media instead of telling their close family members themselves.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Andrei did not want to accept that he was the one causing issues in Libby's family. They also called him out for being rude to Jovi, who was just showing him the reality.

Andrei you are Definitely Part Of The Problem With Her Family So Get Over It

Andrei needs to worried about his green card and not Jovi and Yara.

-Andrrrrrei really does NOT like being told he may be contributing to his problems as well. It's funny that he's mocking Jovi for walking off after hearing the "truth" but Andrrrrrei is the same way.

Jovi pointed out Andrei's problem like everybody else thinks. A person like Andrei who aggressively counterattacks anybody who says things he doesn't like is the worst…

I mean to be fair jovi hasn't partied in the while…

Andre and Libby have no storyline…no one called immigration and you aren't getting deported.🙄we are tired of the fighting with the family storyline too.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 episode 18?

TLC's description of the episode read:

"Gear up for an exclusive look into the nerve-wracking lead up to the Tell All in New York City. The jaw-dropping drama onstage is only half the story, and this season, no one is holding back."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed announced that he and Liz were living separately. Liz stated that she was still wearing her engagement ring but did not know if Ed wanted to be with her.

Angela was planning to start a fight with Usman even before getting on stage. She fought with him and Yara - both of whom joined the cast via a video call - and walked out before the shooting began.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? air on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

