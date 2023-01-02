"Vile creepy abusive man!"- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slam Ed for kicking Liz out of his house

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 Tell-all part 1 aired on TLC this Sunday, January 1 at 8 pm ET.

In the episode, Liz revealed that she and Ed had broken up for the "9th or 10th time" and were now living separately. Still wearing her engagement ring, Liz was still in contact with Ed and the two were planning to reconnect. She said that Ed had kicked her out of his house and given her less than a week to move.

After a month and a half of staying on her friend's couches, Liz finally moved into her own apartment, but was still spending nights at Ed's home. She also revealed that Ed was registered on an "Asian dating website" and was active on the site just an hour after she left his home, which she and her mother checked by creating a fake profile.

Instead of apologizing, Ed accused Liz of spying on him and said that the profile was a “year and a half old.”

He called himself a "socialite" and said that being “flirty” is his personality. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans slammed Ed for being "vile" and asked Liz to break up with him.

Denise @loveswinter Liz, did Ed cast a spell on you? Dump that vile creepy abusive man! You can do better! #90DayFiance Liz, did Ed cast a spell on you? Dump that vile creepy abusive man! You can do better! #90DayFiance https://t.co/XftZEPsjsp

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans shocked as Ed's ex Rose reveals that Ed reached out to her

Ed has broken up with Liz 8 times and was recently seen fighting her when she accepted a huge promotion at work. At their engagement party, he accused Liz of flirting with another female co-worker, breaking up with her after she stormed out of the party.

In the Tell-all, Ed’s ex-fiancé Rose, who was also featured in Before The 90 Days, joined the cast via a video call and revealed that he had contacted her in the past couple of months. Fans were shocked by the revelation and slammed Ed for kicking Liz out with no place to stay and asked her to find a better life partner.

AaronMichael @iamAMF Ed didn't even have the decency to make sure Liz had somewhere to go before he kicked her out. That's messed up. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TellAll Ed didn't even have the decency to make sure Liz had somewhere to go before he kicked her out. That's messed up. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll

Denise @loveswinter How cruel is Ed? He threw Liz out his apartment? Give me a break, Liz please get back on your meds! #90DayFiance How cruel is Ed? He threw Liz out his apartment? Give me a break, Liz please get back on your meds! #90DayFiance https://t.co/Nx8xQfDWtK

Wendy @Wendy31425132 #EdDramaQueen The fact that Ed jumps on the dating train so fast shows me he has never broken a very toxic cycle. He is insane as he repeats the same sick cycle with the same outcome. Just stop Ed, stop the cycle #90DayFiance The fact that Ed jumps on the dating train so fast shows me he has never broken a very toxic cycle. He is insane as he repeats the same sick cycle with the same outcome. Just stop Ed, stop the cycle #90DayFiance. #EdDramaQueen

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Ed asked Liz why she keeps coming back but why does he keep taking her back? Its not like he must take her back so why does he do it? #90dayfiance Ed asked Liz why she keeps coming back but why does he keep taking her back? Its not like he must take her back so why does he do it? #90dayfiance

mary @johbitch127 it gets so old so fast big ed always trying to act all innocentit gets so old so fast #90dayfiance big ed always trying to act all innocent 💀💀💀 it gets so old so fast #90dayfiance

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 Tell-all Part 1?

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"Gear up for an exclusive look into the nerve-wracking lead up to the Tell All in New York City. The jaw-dropping drama onstage is only half the story, and this season, no one is holding back."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda and Yara had a conversation about their marriages and the latter was shocked to learn that Bilal would not allow Shaeeda to have a joint bank account. Bilal felt that his wife was easily influenced and asked her to support him in front of the cast.

Jenny returned to the USA after 3 years and met Kim. Both of them bonded over the sacrifices made for their partners and decided to root for each other in the reunion.

Angela fought Usman on stage and stormed out even before sitting in her chair. Both of them had previously accused each other of using their partners and things got heated in the reunion, which led to Usman calling Angela "a pig."

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

