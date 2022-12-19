"Wait what!?"- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans slam Ed for not wanting to marry Liz after getting engaged

TLC aired 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 episode 17 this Sunday, December 18 at 8 pm ET. The latest episode saw Ed and Liz discussing the future of their relationship as an engaged couple after Liz accepted the position of a partner at a restaurant she worked at. The two have already celebrated two engagement parties, one of which almost led to the couple breaking up.

Ed was previously nervous about his wife working 80 hours a week but decided to support Liz after she had come to a decision. To sort things out, he also met his mother, who isn't very supportive of their relationship. Ed's mother asked him not to rush into anything. Liz, however, revealed that the issue of their marriage was “weighing" on her mind and that she wanted stability.

Ed then confessed to Liz that he was just not ready to marry "anyone", even his fiancé. In a confessional, Ed explained that marrying Liz at the time would have been a "contract" for divorce. Liz expressed her desire to want to have a secure relationship, but Ed said that he would not be pressured into getting married.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans were shocked to hear Ed say that he did not want to get married after holding two engagement parties.

Traci Bradshaw @HeyTraa Wait what!? . 2 engagement parties in two different states. Now Ed is not ready for marriage. Smh #90DayFiance Wait what!? . 2 engagement parties in two different states. Now Ed is not ready for marriage. Smh #90DayFiance

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans think Ed is insecure of Liz's career growth

Ed and Liz have fought multiple times in the past over Liz working late nights. After Liz's promotion, Ed said that while he did want to plan a wedding with her, it was not going to be in the near future. Liz left the room and told the cameras that she wanted a life with Ed, even if she had to give Ed an ultimatum about the wedding.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans slammed Ed for being insecure and being easily influenced by his mother.

Ed this week: Don't rush me into marriage

Just stay single Bro and move back with your Mom! Ed last week: I want a wifeEd this week: Don't rush me into marriage #90DayFiance Just stay single Bro and move back with your Mom! Ed last week: I want a wife Ed this week: Don't rush me into marriage #90DayFiance Just stay single Bro and move back with your Mom! https://t.co/In9KsncswR

Heather @BeautifulScars0 Why would you propose to a woman and then say “you’re not ready to get married?!” Could it be because she is putting herself and her child first?? Ed, you are a total controlling douche. #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HEA Why would you propose to a woman and then say “you’re not ready to get married?!” Could it be because she is putting herself and her child first?? Ed, you are a total controlling douche. 😡 #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHEA

Timothy @TheColoSpgs Ed makes no sense at all... Not sure how anyone could handle someone like that. LEAVE lol. #90DayFiance Ed makes no sense at all... Not sure how anyone could handle someone like that. LEAVE lol. #90DayFiance

We knew Jealous, controlling & MammasBoy!

He still shares his personal relationship issues about

Hmm Is this how he learned this behavior?🤔

🤪#2cents We knew #Ed had issues but wowJealous, controlling & MammasBoy!He still shares his personal relationship issues about #Liz with Mommy who's never going to share him.HmmIs this how he learned this behavior?🤔 #90DayFiance We knew #Ed had issues but wow‼ Jealous, controlling & MammasBoy!He still shares his personal relationship issues about #Liz with Mommy who's never going to share him.Hmm😒Is this how he learned this behavior?🤔🤪#2cents😝

#90dayfiance

#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter Totally agree Ed & Liz aren't ready for marriage but I feel like his motive for saying so is bc he's playing tit for tat maybe. He's acting as though he's supportive of her decision but now he gonna punish her. These 2 are nuts. Plz End Totally agree Ed & Liz aren't ready for marriage but I feel like his motive for saying so is bc he's playing tit for tat maybe. He's acting as though he's supportive of her decision but now he gonna punish her. These 2 are nuts. Plz End#90dayfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Liz needs to move on w/ her life……



Immediately!

#90dayfiance Based on Ed’s interaction w/ his mother……..Liz needs to move on w/ her life……Immediately! Based on Ed’s interaction w/ his mother……..Liz needs to move on w/ her life……Immediately!#90dayfiance https://t.co/xsYRazv4w4

Karma @iamspeakingnow #90daysfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA Sooooo Liz takes a partnership that Ed doesn’t like because it means she has independence & suddenly he’s “not ready” to get married. Ya ok. Controlling much. #90dayfiance Sooooo Liz takes a partnership that Ed doesn’t like because it means she has independence & suddenly he’s “not ready” to get married. Ya ok. Controlling much. #90dayfiance #90daysfiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFianceHEA https://t.co/WerSLLX353

Place yourselves first, ladies. I’m glad Liz accepted the partnership. Imagine had she said no, then Ed turned around and told her he wasn’t ready to marry her. She’d be screwed.Place yourselves first, ladies. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter I’m glad Liz accepted the partnership. Imagine had she said no, then Ed turned around and told her he wasn’t ready to marry her. She’d be screwed. Place yourselves first, ladies. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Tina F 🇨🇦 @Tina1wthautism haha Ed`s going to have a hissy fit because Liz made a decision without him and one that is best for her. LIZ open your eyes he is trying to control you. Ed is good at gaslighting Liz #90DayFiance haha Ed`s going to have a hissy fit because Liz made a decision without him and one that is best for her. LIZ open your eyes he is trying to control you. Ed is good at gaslighting Liz #90DayFiance https://t.co/aF1J8CIt0C

Recap of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 epsiode 17

The description of the season finale episode reads,

"Andrei and Libby attend therapy. Ed rekindles a relationship, and Liz makes a life-changing decision. Bilal and Shaeeda hit a roadblock. Kim and Usman struggle to get on the same page. Angela learns devastating news. Jovi and Yara part."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, Jovi headed back to the USA alone. He decided to let Yara stay in Prague with her mother and Myla. Meanwhile, Angela told viewers that Michael had been cheating on her for several months with a girl he met on Instagram, and she had screenshots of the texts between them.

Michael told Angela that he started the affair when he was lonely and that the other girl was just a "sidepiece." Andrei and Libby headed to a family therapy session where Andrei almost got into a fight with Charlie again. Libby's sister asked Andrei not to blame them for his immigration status and said that no one from their family even knew anything about Andrei's green card problems.

Kim and Usman got into a heated argument after Bilal left for America. Usman felt that he was trapped in a "toxic" relationship and broke up with Kim, who cried a lot after the fight.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Tell-All part 1 will air on TLC on Sunday, January 1 at 8 pm ET.

