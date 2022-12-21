Where is Shaeeda Sween from? 90 Day Fiancé star shares her excitement on Instagram as she finally gets her green card

Shaeeda Sween is officially an American citizen!

The 90 Day franchise star shared the good news on Instagram and YouTube on Thursday, December 16 via a post and a video respectively. She is originally from Trinidad, an island in the Caribbean. Sween recently received her green card from US immigration authorities.

Shaeeda revealed the news on her YouTube blog that she did not even have to give an interview for her green card. She added that she was preparing for the procedure when she received an email from her attorney stating that she now had a "permanent residency" card.

Sheeda Sween and her husband Bilal Hazziez had to search on Google to see if the "permanent residency" card was legally considered a green card. They found out that it was.

Bilal drove Shaeeda to the immigration office, where she collected her green card. Shaeeda was very happy that she could now travel to different countries to work and get all the benefits of being an American citizen. This included sponsoring another person, like a family member, to come to the country. In the vlog, Bilal even joked that Shaeeda could also run for the position of a senator.

The happy couple made plans to travel together and Shaeeda later gave her friends a lunch party for the happy occasion. Shaeeda Sween's Instagram post stated that she was grateful and blessed to receive her permanent residency card.

More about 90 Day star Shaeeda Sween

The 37-year-old was first seen on season nine of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered on April 17, 2022. At that point, she moved from Trinidad to Missouri to live with Bilal and marry him within 90 days. She used to be a yoga instructor back in her hometown and has plans to launch her own yoga studio in America.

She is an alumni of the University of the Southern Caribbean and holds a degree in English Literature. Before starting her yoga practice, Shaeeda worked as an executive assistant and logistics co-coordinator at a government ministry.

In an interview with Newsday, Shaeeda Sween revealed that she started doing yoga in 2017 when she was dumped by a man she wanted to marry. Sween added:

"In the end it all worked out perfectly. If my ex hadn't done what he did, I would have been focusing on a wedding instead."

She met Bilal on Instagram when he liked her posts, followed by Shaeeda Sween liking all of his Instagram pictures. Bilal sent Shaeeda private messages saying that she inspired him and the two started talking from that point forward.

Bilal, who is divorced from a woman named Shahidah and has 2 kids, traveled to Trinidad and proposed to Shaeeda less than a week after meeting her in-person.

When Shaeeda arrived in the United States, Bilal pranked her by showing her his old home and picking her up in an old car. This hurt Shaeeda as her family had treated Bilal very nicely when he was in Trinidad.

In Sheeda Sween's 90 day period of courtship, Shaeeda fought Bilal's ex-wife multiple times. She was concerned that Bilal might not want to have children in the future, so she had it included in the pre-nuptial agreement. She also made sure to include a clause that Bilal would fund and help her establish her yoga studio.

Shaeeda Sween will next be seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Reunion Part 1, which airs on TLC on Sunday, January 1 at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes