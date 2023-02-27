Who are Ty and Brynlee Larson? Barricaded Utah siblings go viral on TikTok amid battle with abusive father

The Larson siblings have become the talk of the town since 15-year-old Ty Larson posted a video on TikTok alleging that he had barricaded himself along with his sister inside a bedroom at their mom’s place in order to defy a court order. Ty claimed that the order was for them to be reunited with their s*xually abusive father.

In the TikTok video, Ty Larson stated that he and his sister, Brynlee, have spent several months in the bedroom. With millions of views on a single video, Ty said:

“My own word does not matter, and they do not believe my truth, the court system isn’t trying to save us. Nobody’s trying to keep us safe. I am the one that’s going to have to choose my own safety.”

Ty Larson claimed that he has barricaded his room so that he can be safe from his father who has obtained a court order to take them with him. (Image via TikTok)

Furthermore, the video uploaded on January 10, 2023 was the first of many videos Ty Larson shared on social media. In several other videos posted throughout the month, he claimed that he fears for his life and is even scared to go to school or leave his house.

Ty and Brynlee Larson are two siblings from Utah who have allegedly locked themselves in their mother’s house after their father s*xually harassed them.

Has the father responded to the allegations made by the Larson siblings? More details about the case revealed

Stupid Flipper @stupid_flipper Still barricaded in my room day 8!!!! Shout out to the #dreamcatchers they are the reason I fall asleep confidently every night, manifesting that this will get better Still barricaded in my room day 8!!!! Shout out to the #dreamcatchers they are the reason I fall asleep confidently every night, manifesting that this will get better❤️🙏

While Ty Larson has shared several videos about his struggles with his father, several magazines have claimed that his father accused Ty and Brynlee's mother, Jessica Zhart, of fabricating the story. The siblings' father also claimed that their mother has taught and coached the kids to act in this particular way.

It all happened after the father was accused of having abused the young kids in 2018. While the same was also stated by Utah's Division of Child and Family Services, the case was closed in 2021 after a report from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office claimed that they had not found enough evidence against the father.

During that time, the father's lawyer claimed that Zhart had sabotaged his client's relationship with the kids through “parental alienation.”

Stupid Flipper @stupid_flipper Day 11 I left the room for the first time and got to hang with my bro, that was refreshing….. finally a (kinda) break! But the #Dreamcatcher ‘s are on duty still tonight!!! Love yalll Day 11 I left the room for the first time and got to hang with my bro, that was refreshing….. finally a (kinda) break! But the #Dreamcatcher ‘s are on duty still tonight!!! Love yalll

Furthermore, in the video, Ty talked about barricading himself and his sister to be safe from their father. He said:

“We are horrified to go to school, we are horrified to leave the house, we are horrified to even leave this room. I am scared if I get sent, I will be killed by my father because of how may threats he has made to me and my family if I told anybody.”

He also revealed that the two had remained inside the room with a wooden board nailed across the door, additionally noting that the mother apparently helps the kids by supplying food and other essentials.

In other videos, Ty also accused his father of holding his head underwater for several minutes. He also claimed that his father also touched his private area when he was just eight years old.

Currently, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office is once again conducting an investigation into the matter. As per the Tribune, the case is now being investigated for “child abuse.”

