Crumbl Cookies violates child labor laws: Investigation reveals 14- and 15-year-olds worked in "prohibited occupations"

The popular Utah-based Crumbl Cookies recently came under fire for violating child labor regulations in six states.

The violation affected 46 minor-aged workers who have been working against the US Department of Labor. The minors have been found at Crumbl Cookies’ locations in California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington.

An investigation led officials to find that 11 operators in six states allowed young employees to work for more hours than what is permissible by law. At many outlets, these young workers have been working in hazardous or "prohibited occupations," meaning they were allowed to operate potentially dangerous ovens and machinery.

For the same, the authorities are now fining these 11 Crumbl Cookies franchisees for nearly $58,000 due to allegedly violating child labor laws. However, for each of the franchisees, the penalties range from $1,468 to $15,417.

Utah-based brand Crumbl Cookies apologized for violation of child labor laws

Crumbl Cookies is a famous food brands that has more than 600 outlets in the country’s 47 states.

While the chain has been informed about the violation of child labor laws, the franchisees and the various outlets have apologized to the same through a few media houses. In an emailed statement to McClatchy News, Crumbl Cookies said:

“We were deeply disappointed to learn that a small number of our franchised locations were found to be in violation of these laws. We are actively working to understand what has occurred at these specific store locations and will take appropriate action to ensure that all of our franchisees are fully compliant with the law.”

At the same time, the company also stated that the chain is “committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and compliance at every Crumbl location."

However, the release presented to the various media houses by the Wage and Hour Division claimed:

“Employers must ensure that part-time employment does not jeopardize the safety or education of young workers. It is the responsibility of every employer who hires minor workers to understand child labor laws, and comply with them or potentially face costly consequences.”

Additionally, most of the violations reportedly occurred in Utah, affecting 18 minors at four locations. Other violations were reported at three franchises in California, one in Washington, one in New Hampshire, and one in Tennessee.

The authorities have released a copy of the outlets being fined for violating child labor laws. (Image via US Department of Labor)

The US Department of Labor states that 14 and 15 years olds cannot work more than 8 hours a day or 40 hours a week. At the same time, the laws also asserted that kids of this age group cannot be working before seven in the morning or after seven in the evening.

However, the timings may differ for the summer months. This is applicable even if the school is off for the holidays. Furthermore, the US child labor laws also state that individuals under 18 cannot work in positions considered hazardous by child labor laws.

