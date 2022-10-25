What does Bella Hadid’s sandwich consist of? Recipe revealed as snack goes viral across social media

After many requests, Bella Hadid has now shared her famous viral sandwich recipe, which has taken over the hearts of netizens. On September 15, 2022, the supermodel had uploaded a TikTok that featured her and her best friend, Yasmine, eating a sandwich made by Hadid. The video quickly went viral, and people were already asking for the recipe for the sandwich.
Hence, Hadid uploaded another video on October 9, 2022, where she was seen making the sandwich from scratch.
In the video, Bella makes her sandwich with Balsamic Vinaigrette with ingredients like olive oil, balsamic glaze, salt, oregano, chili flakes, pepper, and dried basil. She also adds mayonnaise, yellow and dijon mustard, and some garlic. However, while adding the garlic, Bella is heard saying:
“Don’t put in garlic. I don’t know why I did this, it’s supposed to be a basil aioli.”
Later in the caption, she added:
“You can use raw garlic. I was exaggerating, just don’t put as much as I did”
"Bella Hadid's sandwich changed my life": Netizens rave about the supermodel's recipe as her video crosses 9 million views
In the latter half of the video, Bella Hadid added some banana peppers and slathered the bread with the balsamic dressing made at the beginning. She added some finely chopped lettuce and red onions and spread the basil aioli on the sandwich. Next, she added the main ingredients to the sandwich: turkey, salami, cheese, and tomatoes.
The 1-minute and 50-second video uploaded by Bella Hadid quickly went viral as it has received over 9.2 million views to date. At the same time, netizens are also going gaga over the sandwich after checking out the recipe uploaded by the supermodel.
Meanwhile, others are tempted to have the sandwich by Bella Hadid as soon as possible.
People have also jotted down the ingredients Bella used in her video.
At the same time, #BellaHadidSandwich is also trending on Twitter as people are now tempted to recreate the recipes and share them on the short video-sharing application. Furthermore, the hashtag has hundreds of videos, with over 3 million views.
Celebrity inspired recipes are on the rise as the world was also intrigued by Hailey Bieber's version of Pizza Toast
Earlier this year, the supermodel uploaded a recipe for Pizza Toast, which was loved by her fans. For the toast, Hailey used Focaccia bread, where she added butter and truffle oil and then toasted the bread after adding some delicious pizza toppings.
After baking the bread, Hailey added burrata cheese, some tomato slices, and some more truffle oil and again popped the pizza back into the oven. After the pizza was nicely baked, she added some more parmesan cheese, marinara sauce, oregano, and other flakes.
This recipe, too, was quick to get immense love and attention from fans as it went viral in just a few days. Like Bella Hadid's sandwich, many fans and followers recreated their versions of the pizza and loved it.