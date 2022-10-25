What does Bella Hadid’s sandwich consist of? Recipe revealed as snack goes viral across social media

After many requests, Bella Hadid has now shared her famous viral sandwich recipe, which has taken over the hearts of netizens. On September 15, 2022, the supermodel had uploaded a TikTok that featured her and her best friend, Yasmine, eating a sandwich made by Hadid. The video quickly went viral, and people were already asking for the recipe for the sandwich.

The initial video uploaded by Bella had people asking for the recipe of the sandwich. (Image via TikTok)

Hence, Hadid uploaded another video on October 9, 2022, where she was seen making the sandwich from scratch.

In the video, Bella makes her sandwich with Balsamic Vinaigrette with ingredients like olive oil, balsamic glaze, salt, oregano, chili flakes, pepper, and dried basil. She also adds mayonnaise, yellow and dijon mustard, and some garlic. However, while adding the garlic, Bella is heard saying:

“Don’t put in garlic. I don’t know why I did this, it’s supposed to be a basil aioli.”

Later in the caption, she added:

“You can use raw garlic. I was exaggerating, just don’t put as much as I did”

Viral sandwich recipe uploaded by Hadid garners more than 9 million views in just 2 weeks. (Image via Tiktok)

"Bella Hadid's sandwich changed my life": Netizens rave about the supermodel's recipe as her video crosses 9 million views

In the latter half of the video, Bella Hadid added some banana peppers and slathered the bread with the balsamic dressing made at the beginning. She added some finely chopped lettuce and red onions and spread the basil aioli on the sandwich. Next, she added the main ingredients to the sandwich: turkey, salami, cheese, and tomatoes.

The 1-minute and 50-second video uploaded by Bella Hadid quickly went viral as it has received over 9.2 million views to date. At the same time, netizens are also going gaga over the sandwich after checking out the recipe uploaded by the supermodel.

honey @oatmilk_latte not to be dramatic but bella hadid’s sandwich changed my life not to be dramatic but bella hadid’s sandwich changed my life

uoon. @uoonies bella hadid’s sandwich..gigi hadid’s pasta..we are in the twilight zone bella hadid’s sandwich..gigi hadid’s pasta..we are in the twilight zone

rue ❦ @whereisjude i made bella hadid’s lil sandwich and it will literally be all i’m having for the next 2 weeks it’s so good i made bella hadid’s lil sandwich and it will literally be all i’m having for the next 2 weeks it’s so good

._. @slayyong Made me that Bella hadid sandwich it’s literally so good?????? Made me that Bella hadid sandwich it’s literally so good??????

Meanwhile, others are tempted to have the sandwich by Bella Hadid as soon as possible.

♡laureen♡ @laureenledes My tiktok is filled with the damn Bella Hadid sandwich now I need to try it My tiktok is filled with the damn Bella Hadid sandwich now I need to try it

𝐆𝐀𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐋 @missyoubtw i want a bella hadid's sandwich i want a bella hadid's sandwich 😩

alyssa @a____lyssa hunting (driving in silence with my bf to the super market) gathering (buying all the ingredients for the bella hadid sandwich) hunting (driving in silence with my bf to the super market) gathering (buying all the ingredients for the bella hadid sandwich)

gracen @mooregracen i wanna make the bella hadid sandwich i wanna make the bella hadid sandwich

People have also jotted down the ingredients Bella used in her video.

._. @slayyong The ingredients if anyone was interested (don’t say damn when u see it) The ingredients if anyone was interested (don’t say damn when u see it) https://t.co/ItzELtXKOS

At the same time, #BellaHadidSandwich is also trending on Twitter as people are now tempted to recreate the recipes and share them on the short video-sharing application. Furthermore, the hashtag has hundreds of videos, with over 3 million views.

Netizens are creating their versions of the Bella Hadid sandwich; the hashtag receives more than 3 million views in a few days. (Image via TikTok)

Celebrity inspired recipes are on the rise as the world was also intrigued by Hailey Bieber's version of Pizza Toast

Earlier this year, the supermodel uploaded a recipe for Pizza Toast, which was loved by her fans. For the toast, Hailey used Focaccia bread, where she added butter and truffle oil and then toasted the bread after adding some delicious pizza toppings.

After baking the bread, Hailey added burrata cheese, some tomato slices, and some more truffle oil and again popped the pizza back into the oven. After the pizza was nicely baked, she added some more parmesan cheese, marinara sauce, oregano, and other flakes.

This recipe, too, was quick to get immense love and attention from fans as it went viral in just a few days. Like Bella Hadid's sandwich, many fans and followers recreated their versions of the pizza and loved it.

Poll : 0 votes