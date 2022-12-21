Crumbl Cookies Christmas-themed line-up explored as brand launches new Eggnog flavored treats

In preparation for the Christmas season, Crumbl Cookie has introduced brand-new eggnog cookies. Like every other week, they are also providing a selection of additional seasonally available cookie varieties.

According to the company's website, just four years after Crumble Cookie's founding, the country's fastest-growing cookie firm already has more than 600+ bakeries in 47 states.

Despite the fact that each Crumbl Cookies location has a unique layout and esthetic, the brand stands out because its visitors can still get to see employees baking delectable cookies in-store.

Here is the line-up for Crumbl Cookies' holiday offerings

Crumbl's cookie menu for the week ending on December 24, 2022, features many delicious sweet treats, all in keeping with the spirit of the Christmas season. However, the highlight of the menu is the Eggnog Cookie.

As per the brand's website, the Eggnog cookies is a sugary cookie featuring eggnog buttercream icing - a seasonal special for Christmas. The cookies is topped with nutmeg flakes.

Here are all the other seasonal specials being offered this week, as per the brand's website:

Birthday Cake (Holiday) Cookie - A cookie made with cake batter, vanilla cream cheese frosting, and festive sprinkles.

- A cookie made with cake batter, vanilla cream cheese frosting, and festive sprinkles. Snickerdoodle Cookie - A vanilla sugar cookie coated in a cinnamon-sugar crust.

- A vanilla sugar cookie coated in a cinnamon-sugar crust. Red Velvet White Chip Cookie - A cookie made of dark red velvet and covered in sticky white candy chips.

- A cookie made of dark red velvet and covered in sticky white candy chips. Frozen Hot Chocolate Cookie - A chocolate cookie with a mousse filling that tastes like hot cocoa and a sprinkle of mini marshmallows on top.

- A chocolate cookie with a mousse filling that tastes like hot cocoa and a sprinkle of mini marshmallows on top. Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie - A cookie with milk chocolate chips

These cookies are available until Saturday, December 24.

A look at the cookies line-up last week

For the week spanning from December 12 to December 17, 2022, Crumbl Cookies introduced a special waffle cookie in addition to other seasonal specials.

The waffle cookie came with maple syrup on the side and was finished off with a scoop of buttercream frosting on top.

The rest of the week's specials included flavors like peppermint and caramel. Here is a quick look at the remaining specials offered last week, as described by the brand's website:

Peppermint Cupcake Cookie - A chocolate cookie covered in cookies & cream crumbs, topped with peppermint cream cheese frosting, and dusted with crushed candy canes.

- A chocolate cookie covered in cookies & cream crumbs, topped with peppermint cream cheese frosting, and dusted with crushed candy canes. Caramel Shortbread Cookie featuring Twix - Twix bits are baked into a buttery sugar cookie that is then covered in milk chocolate, caramel, and more chopped Twix.

- Twix bits are baked into a buttery sugar cookie that is then covered in milk chocolate, caramel, and more chopped Twix. Gingersnap Cookie - A gingersnap cookie with molasses, brown sugar, cinnamon, and ginger tastes with a sugar crystal topping.

- A gingersnap cookie with molasses, brown sugar, cinnamon, and ginger tastes with a sugar crystal topping. Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie - A cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chunks topped with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

- A cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chunks topped with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt. Classic Pink Sugar Cookie - A vanilla sugar cookie topped with pink-colored almond frosting.

- A vanilla sugar cookie topped with pink-colored almond frosting. Mystery Cookie - A cookie flavor that varies with location.

According to reports, four or five menu items change weekly at the Crumbl Cookie restaurants. This feature of Crumbl, which is hotly debated and well-known, guarantees the restaurant's appeal. The practice was implemented in late 2018 in response to growing customer demand for new flavour experiences and the chain's rapid growth.

