Heavy metals found in dark chocolate: Cadmium poisoning symptoms explored amid concerning discovery

According to an investigation conducted by Consumer Reports, popular dark chocolate brands may contain two dangerous heavy metals. The report released on Friday, December 16, 2022, revealed the names of 28 dark chocolate bars, including those from Ghiradelli, Godiva, Hershey's, Lindt, and Trader Joe's.

The consumer advocacy non-profit found that each of the chocolate bars contained high levels of cadmium, a natural element found in soil that gets absorbed by the cocoa beans, and lead that naturally contaminates the beans after they are harvested.

While dark chocolate is considered a healthier sweet, the presence of heavy metals suggests that the bitter-sweet treat might be more harmful than good. According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control), both metals have been linked to various health issues, including heavy metal poisoning.

Heavy Metal Poisoning or Toxicity results from exposure to metals that bind to the cells, preventing organs from functioning normally.

Toxicity symptoms explored as heavy metal content found in popular dark chocolate brands

James Rogers, the director of food safety and testing at Consumer Reports, explained that while the percentage of toxic heavy metals is not extreme, it is high enough to warrant caution. Dark chocolate tends to have a higher heavy metal content as more cacao bean is used to make them, which can be contaminated.

There are no federal limits for lead and cadmium in most foods, which is why the levels found in the investigation did not technically violate any laws. However, heavy metals can accumulate in the body over time.

To determine the levels, the researchers used California's maximum allowable dose level (MADL) of 0.5 micrograms of lead and 4.1 micrograms of cadmium as a baseline to determine the health risks.

The report concluded that 23 of 28 bars tested had at least one metal crossing the level of harmful effects, of which five had high levels of both cadmium and lead. The remaining five had low levels of both metals.

High levels of lead can cause problems like cognitive problems, developmental problems and lower IQ in children, reproductive problems, neurological problems, and sometimes high blood pressure. Some of the bars with excessive lead were Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate, Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate, Godiva Signature Dark Chocolate, and Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate.

Toxicity of Cadmium can result in lung issues, kidney damage, and muscle aches. Exposure over time can also cause cancer. Some bars with high cadmium content include Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate, Beyond Good Organic Pure Dark Chocolate, and Dove Promises Deeper Dark Chocolate.

Trader Joe's The Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate, Theo Organic Pure Dark, and Lily's Extremely Dark Chocolate had high concentrations of both elements.

Reports suggest consuming in moderation and opting for a product with low contamination levels. The statement concluded by adding,

"The products cited in this study are in compliance with strict quality and safety requirements"

The five listed as "safer choices" were Mast Organic Dark Chocolate, Taza Chocolate Organic Deliciously Dark Chocolate, Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate, Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate Twilight Delight, and Valrhona Abinao Dark Chocolate.

