Bob Evans’ Holy Cow Chocolate Cake: ingredients, availability, price, and other details explored

Bob Evans is going all sweet this Holiday season with the introduction of the new Bob Evans’ Holy Cow Chocolate Cake. Available for a limited time, customers will be able to enjoy the new cake for free with their three-course family meals. Previously, three-course meals included chocolate chip cookies in the dessert portion, but customers can now substitute a family-size portion of Holy Cow Chocolate Cake for the cookies.

Available in all participating Bob Evans restaurants starting December 6, customers will be able to enjoy the free Holy Cow Chocolate Cake with their three-course meal until December 31, 2022.

The three-course family meal starts at a suggested price of $6.99 per person and can be ordered for pick-up and deliveries through the chain's website.

promotional image for the limited-time Bob Evans’ Holy Cow Chocolate Cake (Image via Bob Evans)

The restaurant chain took to its website to announce the sweet news, with Bob Holtcamp, President and CEO Marketing, quoting:

“Our Family Meals were designed to help families enjoy a farm-fresh meal together when they may be short on time and need an easy meal solution that doesn’t fall short on quality. We know the holiday season can be a stressful time, so we’re making dinner time a little sweeter by offering this dessert upgrade as a special treat for our guests.”

All you need to know about Bob Evans’ Holy Cow Chocolate Cake

Everyone loves chocolate cake. Whether it's as a sweet snack or a dessert with your dinner, Americans can never say no to a good chocolate cake. Staying loyal to the love for chocolate, Bob Evans revealed the new Holy Cow Chocolate Cake. Featuring rich and creamy cow milk at its heart, the soft and fluffy cake is available for a limited time as a free dessert with all three-course meals.

Customers can get the free cake by choosing it while placing an order for any three-course meal on the chain's website. The cost of the cake won't be charged, so make sure that you enjoy the sweet deliciousness with your next Bob Evans' three-course meal.

Bob Evans’ Holy Cow Chocolate Cake

Bob Evans’ Holy Cow Chocolate Cake features a warm chocolate cake covered in a rich dark chocolate sauce and an icing of powdered sugar. The irresistible chocolate cake is served with a milk chocolate cow resting on a cloud of whipped toppings and a scoop of Vanilla Velvet Ice Cream. Though the crave-worthy dessert can be ordered for free with a three-course meal, customers who just want to try the cake can order it for a suggested price of $4.99.

promotional image for Bob Evans’ Holy Cow Chocolate Cake (Image via Bob Evans)

Free ordering of the Bob Evans’ Holy Cow Chocolate Cake with three-course meals will be discontinued after December 31, and the limited-time chocolate cake might not be available until after the month ends. Therefore, customers who are curious about the Holy Cow Chocolate Cake are advised to try it out at the earliest.

