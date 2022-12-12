Krispy Kreme Day of the Dozens deal: Dates, prices, and other details revealed

Krispy Kreme is back with a sweet surprise for doughnut fans all across the country. Exclusive to the 12th day of the 12th month, the doughnut and coffeehouse chain is returning with its Day of the Dozens deal.

The 12/12 deal lets customers enjoy a $1 BOGO (Buy One Get One) deal with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts. To get the deal, customers just have to buy their choice of a dozen doughnuts, and stand a chance to win a dozen of the chain's iconic Glazed Doughnuts for a flat price of $1.

Customers can claim the $1 BOGO deal on all orders placed on Monday, December 12. The one-day exclusive deal can be availed at your nearest Krispy Kreme store, or through pick-up and delivery orders made via the chain's app or website.

The deal is exclusive to December 12, and can't be claimed any other day. Therefore, customers are advised to get their hands on the $1 BOGO deal at the earliest this Monday.

What is Krispy Kreme Day of the Dozens deal offering?

Whether you want to throw a small doughnut party or plan to devour them all on your own, the Day of the Dozen deal is something you really can't miss out on.

The chain started the deal a few years back as a special way to celebrate its love for doughnuts, and ever since, the deal has kept making a comeback every year. Enjoy the Glazed Doughnuts with a cup of hot coffee, or dig into them straight out of the box - there's no way you can say miss out on the Day of the Dozen deal.

If you see that the Hot Light outside Krispy Kreme is on, you better visit the store right away for the freshly made hot Original Glazed Doughnuts. An iconic favorite on the chain's menu, the highlight of the soft and sweet doughnut is the sugar glaze on top.

Customers can get the limited time deal only on December 12. To claim the $1 BOGO deal, visit your nearest Krispy Kreme store or order online for pick-up and deliveries.

Founded on July 13, 1937, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme, Inc. is an American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the chain has over 1400 locations all across the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Japan, Russia, Singapore, and more.

Owned by the Luxembourg-based JAB Holding Company, the company specializes in glazed doughnuts, frozen and hot beverages, iced beverages, and soft drinks.

