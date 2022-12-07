“Now, we’re pretending it’s Spiking”: Netizens debate over CDC encouraging wearing masks to prevent catching COVID 

The CDC is asking people to wear masks again as, in several parts of the U.S., individuals are contracting the COVID-19 virus. Influenza cases are also rising simultaneously in several counties in the U.S. However, some people are reluctant to wear masks and believe the CDC is "pretending" that cases are spiking, while others are fretting about it.
Aside from the novel coronavirus, two more threats of the flu and RSV are lurking in California. According to new data from the CDC, both flu and COVID cases are simultaneously rising in California, and it has been declared a hot zone.
Several New York counties, including Bronx, Brooklyn, Nassau, Suffolk, and Queens are in the orange zone. The positivity rates of these counties are between 7-10%.
Long Island Jewish Medical Center’s associate chair of emergency medicine, Dr. Frederick Davis, said:
"We are still seeing that most people who have had their vaccine are still having milder symptoms than those who have not.”
Davis said that the inundation of patients has already begun. He further added:
"We are starting to see more people gather this time of year in big crowds. To keep yourself safe and to keep your loved one around you safe, especially those immunocompromised and the elderly, it probably is safer to wear a mask.”
Most New Yorkers are taking caution against COVID-19 after CDC's announcements
The streets are once again full of bustling crowds, with people barely wearing masks and not paying heed to social distancing in public places. Individuals have gone back to their earlier ways of life as if COVID-19 has completely been eradicated. However, the sudden rise in the number of COVID cases indicates that the virus is still here.
Though some people are skeptical about the coronavirus still being around and refuse to take any precautions, most New Yorkers said they will oblige and wear a mask, especially due to the addition of rising flu cases.
Darryl Obee, a Brooklyn resident, has commented on the current re-emergence of COVID-19. He said:
"There are still variants going around. I know someone who has it right now.”
Obee talked about how he still hasn’t stopped wearing masks ever since the pandemic started and has never contracted the virus.
Another resident of Brooklyn, Rodney Samuda, said:
"It might have turned into a common cold, but it's still here and I want to live.”
The CDC suggested that people at least wear masks indoors so that the chances of more people getting sick in the coming weeks can be reduced.
Influenza cases rise in California
Currently, the number of people being hospitalized due to influenza is at the decade’s all-time high. There have been 8.7 million cases of influenza, and 4500 deaths have been reported since October 1. Of these, 14 deaths have been pediatric.
As per CDC’s reports, the state of California is currently witnessing several influenza cases. The California Department of Public health has announced that in the Bay Area, the epidemic is moderate compared to southern California, where the epidemic is severe.
To top it off, COVID cases have been resurfacing, and in the past week, they have increased by 50%. However, RSV cases are not rising yet.
An epidemiologist at the UC Berkeley School of Public health, Dr. Art Reingold commented:
“I think the notion it’s all going to go up at the same time and go down at the same time, is not true.”
He then spoke about how the combination of all these three illnesses is straining the health care system.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said:
“Hospitalizations for flu continue to be the highest we’ve seen for this time of year in a decade. If you do get sick, present yourself to your provider for early care. There are good antivirals to treat both the flu and COVID-19.”
The CDC also strongly recommended wearing high-quality, well-fitted masks to prevent contracting the virus and other respiratory illnesses.
The American Medical Association’s board chair, Dr. Sandra Fryhofer said:
“It’s a perfect storm for a terrible holiday season. I know everyone’s tired of getting shots. I know we all have gotten booster fatigue. But understand, you can get really sick this year and ruin your holiday celebrations if you don’t get vaccinated.”
Doctors are emphasizing that it’s still not too late to get vaccinated for both influenza and COVID. Experts say the effects of the booster start kicking in within a week of the vaccination.