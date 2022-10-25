Stafford High School: Influenza symptoms explained as over 600 students absent over flu outbreak

Over 600 students were absent from Stafford High School after the school reopened on Monday after a flu outbreak at the school last week. Looking at the prevailing conditions, the school had previously canceled all activities. However, after prior consultation with the health department, the school resumed some activities on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Stafford County Public Schools spokesperson Sandra K. Osborn said that the school canceled games against other schools through Tuesday. However, activities such as homework, test makeup, clubs and athletic practices can be resumed.

Stafford High School @shsindiantribe UPDATE: Stafford HS activities and athletic practices may resume tomorrow among Stafford HS students.



Athletic competitions between schools remain canceled in order to minimize exposure to other schools. UPDATE: Stafford HS activities and athletic practices may resume tomorrow among Stafford HS students. Athletic competitions between schools remain canceled in order to minimize exposure to other schools.

The measures to shut down the activities, including clubs and athletic practices, were taken as more than 1,000 students out of the 2100 headcount were complaining of flu-like symptoms last Friday. Post this, Stafford High School conducted a proper deep cleaning and disinfecting of the premises before opening up on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Many Stafford High School students complain of fever and body aches, along with other symptoms

Stafford High School had an astounding number of kids absent on Monday, after the school shut down last week due to an influenza outbreak. After over 1000 students complained of symptoms like fever, cold, and headaches, the school conducted a test for the same, where a large number of kids were found to be positive for influenza.

Stafford High School @shsindiantribe At the advice of the health department, we are canceling all after school sports and activities through Tuesday at Stafford High School. We will re-evaluate activities later this week. At the advice of the health department, we are canceling all after school sports and activities through Tuesday at Stafford High School. We will re-evaluate activities later this week.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the illness is an acute respiratory infection caused by a virus called influenza. The seasonal viral infection comes with a sudden onset of fever, dry cough, headache, muscle and joint pain, along with a sore throat and a runny nose.

While the symptoms can be tackled at home with medication and other care, people from the high-risk category might need hospitalization as the flu can be fatal for them. Health experts recommend that people should get vaccinated for this flu every year to avoid getting sick.

SEW @SW21860 Well it's true. The Stafford High School has been hit with the Flu virus. Over 1000 students and staff were absent on Friday due to this Flu. Now waiting to hear how many more will be absent today. I imagine we will see it happening in other schools too. Well it's true. The Stafford High School has been hit with the Flu virus. Over 1000 students and staff were absent on Friday due to this Flu. Now waiting to hear how many more will be absent today. I imagine we will see it happening in other schools too.

Influenza flu is most commonly at rise in the USA in October, and the flu season lasts through May. The highest number of cases are recorded in December and February.

What does the school and the health administration say about the outbreak?

However, as the school reopened, there were still a substantial number of kids who were still absent due to illness. A Stafford High School spokesperson said:

"School is open and we will reassess conditions this morning. A deep cleaning and disinfecting was performed. We are working with the Virginia Department of Health and Rappahannock Health Department to determine the cause of the illness."

خالد اسكيف @khalediskef

#United_States Stafford High School outside #Washington DC has canceled all weekend activities and athletics, after more than 1,000 students were reported to have contracted a flu-like illness. Stafford High School outside #Washington DC has canceled all weekend activities and athletics, after more than 1,000 students were reported to have contracted a flu-like illness.#United_States https://t.co/vpluM1Vzvw

The school also made an official announcement on October 21, 2022, on Facebook, where they said:

“Due to the high number of student and staff illnesses reported this week, all Stafford High School activities and athletics scheduled through Sunday, October 23, are canceled. We will reassess conditions on Monday and provide you with further information.”

The Rappahannock Area Health District also expressed their concern about the whole situation and said:

“The Rappahannock Area Health District has been working with Stafford County Public Schools to investigate a potential disease outbreak at a high school after a large number of students called in sick and reported similar symptoms on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21. Since that time, the school has reported that a number of students have tested positive for influenza A, and more are showing respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms consistent with the flu.”

CovidisAerosol @LearnAerosols @colabeanie

So mysterious. @ColinDotNet Half the student body is out sick at Stafford High school (No. Va.) with flu-like illness and GI symptoms. Health department is investigating.So mysterious. @colabeanie @ColinDotNet Half the student body is out sick at Stafford High school (No. Va.) with flu-like illness and GI symptoms. Health department is investigating.So mysterious.

Meanwhile, the Rappahannock Area Health District also recommended that people in the area should get their flu shots as soon as possible to avoid contracting the illness.

Potatoes of Defiance @NancyLameOwl In my county, Stafford Virginia, a local high school with enrollment of 2100 students has ONE THOUSAND students and staff out with "a flu-like illness".



Half the school.



Just messaged a friend who teaches there to see how she's doing.



Get your flu shot and Covid booster! In my county, Stafford Virginia, a local high school with enrollment of 2100 students has ONE THOUSAND students and staff out with "a flu-like illness".Half the school. Just messaged a friend who teaches there to see how she's doing. Get your flu shot and Covid booster!

Stafford High School also investigated the water fountains and meal services on campus. The school authorities claimed that they found no connection between the services of the school and the illness.

Poll : 0 votes