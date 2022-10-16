What happened to Emmanuel the Emu? Support pours in as TikTok sensation falls ill amid bird flu outbreak in farm

TikTok sensation Emmanuel the Emu is in a health crisis as bird flu has now reached the Florida farm where he lives. The South Florida farm lost most of its birds due to the flu when the Tiktok famous emu fell sick on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Emmanuel the Emu’s caretaker, Taylor Blake, talked about his condition on social media and shared about the loss of 50+ birds in just 3 days. Blake said:

“We lost 50+ birds in 3 days. I am still trying to wrap my head around it. We thought we were out of the woods, when Emmanuel unexpectedly went down this past Wednesday.”

How is Emmanuel the Emu's condition now? Caretaker shared updates on the health condition amidst the bird flu outbreak in farm

Taylor, whose family owns Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida, shared regular updates on Emmanuel's condition. She shared that the emu has nerve damage to his right leg and can’t eat or drink on his own. She also shared pictures of a sling they made for Emmanuel so that they can start physiotherapy for a quicker recovery of the emu. She said:

“We put our brains together and built Emmanuel a sling so that we can start physical therapy with him, in the hopes that he will regain function of his right foot/leg. We have been tweaking and perfecting it over the last 48hrs.”

She also talked about how people on the farm are trying their best to help the emu conquer the illness. She said:

“I will do anything and go into any amount of debt to save his life. My vet came out and was able to sedate and stabilize him until I could find an avian specialist. I have been treating him around the clock since Wednesday.”

In a few of her social media posts, Blake talked about how she knows in her heart that God is healing him. She also shared how they have lost every single chicken and duck on the farm, its geese, two female black swans and both the turkeys. She asked social media users and her audience to pray for Emmanuel the Emu’s quick recovery. She also urged netizens to send in some good and positive energy.

She also shared that the only birds left on the farm are Emmanuel and Rico. She also said:

“Please keep us in your thoughts. It is an absolute miracle that he has made it this far, and I will never give up on him. The road to a full recovery will be long, but I am dedicated.”

Taylor's constant updates on the emu have Emmanuel’s fans tweeting their wishes for the bird's good health and faster recovery.

Netizens shower their love and blessings for Emmanuel as the Emu bird fights bird flu

Amidst the bird flu crisis and outbreak, where thousands of birds are dying every day, people are hoping that Emmanuel the Emu gets well soon.

OHRosie @rosiettp



At the moment, despite the loss of many birds, the farm is trying their best to save Emmanuel the Emu. The caretaker, along with others, are striving hard to help the emu bird conquer this illness.

