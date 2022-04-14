What is Trigeminal Neuralgia? Tributes pour in as Bay Area Jazz star Charnett Moffett dies aged 54

Bay Area jazz star Charnett Moffett recently passed away at the age of 54. He was well-known for working with Art Blakey, Ornette Coleman, Pharaoh Sanders, Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock, and other legendary artists. His publicist Lydia Liebman shared the news of his passing:
“I am deeply saddened and shocked to confirm that the beloved and iconic jazz bad innovator, composer, and leader Charnett Moffett suddenly passed away due to a heart attack early Monday, April 11th. He was with Jana Herzen, his wife of two years and musical collaborator of 12 years at the time. He was pronounced dead at Stanford University Hospital.”
Liebman also mentioned that Moffett endured a lot of pain after suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia for the last few years. His family believes that the heart attack was a complication of the condition.
What is Trigeminal Neuralgia?
Trigeminal Neuralgia is a condition that leads to painful sensations like an electric shock on one side of the face. The pain affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from the face to the brain.
Individuals suffering from the disease can feel a lot of pain even from mild stimulation on their faces. Although initial experiences can be short and mild attacks, they can lead to longer and more-frequent bouts of searing pain.
Trigeminal Neuralgia affects women more than men and mostly occurs in people who are older than 50. However, there are a lot of treatment options available and doctors can easily manage it with medications, injections, or surgery. The most common symptoms include:
1) Episodes of severe, shooting, or jabbing pain that feel like an electric shock.
2) Spontaneous attacks of pain or attacks triggered by touching the face, chewing, speaking, or brushing teeth.
3) Attacks of pain lasting from a few seconds to several minutes.
4) Pain that occurs with facial spasms.
5) Bouts of multiple attacks lasting days, weeks, months, or longer – some people have periods when they experience no pain.
6) Pain in areas supplied by the trigeminal nerve, including the cheek, jaw, teeth, gums, lips, or less often the eye and forehead.
7) Pain affecting one side of the face at a time.
8) Pain focused in one spot or spread in a wider pattern.
9) Pain rarely occurring at night while sleeping.
10) Attacks that become more frequent and intense over time.
Netizens pay tribute to Charnett Moffett on Twitter
Charnett Moffett was famous for playing with several famous artists like David Sanborn, Courtney Pine, Frank Lowe, Kenny Garrett, Lew Soloff, Mulgrew Miller, and others. Fans expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his death:
Born on June 10, 1967, he released 16 acclaimed albums and toured the world as one of the most innovative and versatile acoustic and electric bassists in jazz. He made his debut album Net Man in 1987 for Blue Note Records.
Moffett then signed with several other labels and joined the Motema label in 2008, where he released seven projects. His career began when he was a child and first appeared on record in his father Charles Moffett’s band when he was 8. He even collaborated as a bassist to the stars in around 200 albums, most of which are considered to be classics in jazz.