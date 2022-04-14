What is Trigeminal Neuralgia? Tributes pour in as Bay Area Jazz star Charnett Moffett dies aged 54

Bay Area jazz star Charnett Moffett recently passed away at the age of 54. He was well-known for working with Art Blakey, Ornette Coleman, Pharaoh Sanders, Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock, and other legendary artists. His publicist Lydia Liebman shared the news of his passing:

“I am deeply saddened and shocked to confirm that the beloved and iconic jazz bad innovator, composer, and leader Charnett Moffett suddenly passed away due to a heart attack early Monday, April 11th. He was with Jana Herzen, his wife of two years and musical collaborator of 12 years at the time. He was pronounced dead at Stanford University Hospital.”

Lydia Liebman @LydiaLiebman This is the darkest of days. Charnett Moffett, genius musician and one of the kindest souls I've ever worked with, has passed away. My heart is heavy. This is the darkest of days. Charnett Moffett, genius musician and one of the kindest souls I've ever worked with, has passed away. My heart is heavy. https://t.co/jWjvYnhtU7

Liebman also mentioned that Moffett endured a lot of pain after suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia for the last few years. His family believes that the heart attack was a complication of the condition.

What is Trigeminal Neuralgia?

Charnett Moffett performs on the Garden Stage at the Monterey Jazz Festival (Image via Craig Lovell/Getty Images)

Trigeminal Neuralgia is a condition that leads to painful sensations like an electric shock on one side of the face. The pain affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from the face to the brain.

Individuals suffering from the disease can feel a lot of pain even from mild stimulation on their faces. Although initial experiences can be short and mild attacks, they can lead to longer and more-frequent bouts of searing pain.

Trigeminal Neuralgia affects women more than men and mostly occurs in people who are older than 50. However, there are a lot of treatment options available and doctors can easily manage it with medications, injections, or surgery. The most common symptoms include:

1) Episodes of severe, shooting, or jabbing pain that feel like an electric shock.

2) Spontaneous attacks of pain or attacks triggered by touching the face, chewing, speaking, or brushing teeth.

3) Attacks of pain lasting from a few seconds to several minutes.

4) Pain that occurs with facial spasms.

5) Bouts of multiple attacks lasting days, weeks, months, or longer – some people have periods when they experience no pain.

6) Pain in areas supplied by the trigeminal nerve, including the cheek, jaw, teeth, gums, lips, or less often the eye and forehead.

7) Pain affecting one side of the face at a time.

8) Pain focused in one spot or spread in a wider pattern.

9) Pain rarely occurring at night while sleeping.

10) Attacks that become more frequent and intense over time.

Netizens pay tribute to Charnett Moffett on Twitter

Charnett Moffett was famous for playing with several famous artists like David Sanborn, Courtney Pine, Frank Lowe, Kenny Garrett, Lew Soloff, Mulgrew Miller, and others. Fans expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his death:

Nate Chinen @natechinen Completely heartbroken about the passing of Charnett Moffett, a bass phenom who covered the full spectrum, and a beautiful human being. Here’s a moment from an afternoon at Ornette Coleman’s loft in 2017: Charnett is second from the right, at home in heavy company. #RIP Completely heartbroken about the passing of Charnett Moffett, a bass phenom who covered the full spectrum, and a beautiful human being. Here’s a moment from an afternoon at Ornette Coleman’s loft in 2017: Charnett is second from the right, at home in heavy company. #RIP https://t.co/DPG2KVEsf2

Ethan Iverson @ethan_iverson Charnett Moffett, age 8, playing second bass in the Moffett Family Jazz Band. Father Charles was an accredited Ornette alum, and this 1975 ensemble comprised mostly of his children has a true harmolodic spirit. youtube.com/watch?v=KdyKfq… Charnett Moffett, age 8, playing second bass in the Moffett Family Jazz Band. Father Charles was an accredited Ornette alum, and this 1975 ensemble comprised mostly of his children has a true harmolodic spirit. youtube.com/watch?v=KdyKfq…

Moffett first appeared on record with Branford Marsalis in 1983, at age 16. He recorded his debut (for Blue Note!) at age 20. A powerhouse who could play inside or out. May he rest in peace. Richard Scheinin @RichardScheinin Rest in Peace, Charnett Moffett Rest in Peace, Charnett Moffett https://t.co/oixFM6Vlns Terrible news. Charnett Moffett was only 54.Moffett first appeared on record with Branford Marsalis in 1983, at age 16. He recorded his debut (for Blue Note!) at age 20. A powerhouse who could play inside or out. May he rest in peace. twitter.com/RichardScheini… Terrible news. Charnett Moffett was only 54. Moffett first appeared on record with Branford Marsalis in 1983, at age 16. He recorded his debut (for Blue Note!) at age 20. A powerhouse who could play inside or out. May he rest in peace. twitter.com/RichardScheini…

Sasha Frere-Jones @sashafrerejones RIP Charnett Moffett, the first bass player I ever saw play live. A true king. RIP Charnett Moffett, the first bass player I ever saw play live. A true king.

Robin James @Robin_James1 Charnett Moffett was kind to me. He had such a beautiful spirit. And I won’t ever forget the advice that he once gave me. Charnett Moffett was kind to me. He had such a beautiful spirit. And I won’t ever forget the advice that he once gave me.

Jason Marsalis @JasonMarsalis When I was 7 years old, I went with my parents to NYC for the first time to visit my brothers. It was there that I first met a bass player that joined the band. Years later, we would record on another brother’s album. You’ll be missed. R.I.P. Charnett Moffett. When I was 7 years old, I went with my parents to NYC for the first time to visit my brothers. It was there that I first met a bass player that joined the band. Years later, we would record on another brother’s album. You’ll be missed. R.I.P. Charnett Moffett.

Sonny Sharrock’s Ask the Ages

Mullgrew Miller’s Wingspan

Ornette Coleman’s Sound Museum

Hidden Man RIP to the legend Charnett Moffett.Sonny Sharrock’s Ask the AgesMullgrew Miller’s WingspanOrnette Coleman’s Sound MuseumThree Women youtu.be/UAwLyBFMqEg Hidden Man youtu.be/id42ECB_HlM RIP to the legend Charnett Moffett.Sonny Sharrock’s Ask the Agesyoutube.com/playlist?list=…Mullgrew Miller’s Wingspanyoutube.com/playlist?list=…Ornette Coleman’s Sound MuseumThree Women youtu.be/UAwLyBFMqEgHidden Man youtu.be/id42ECB_HlM

Kwadwo Duane Deterville 🟥⬛️🟩 @duanedeterville Charnett Moffett, the Bay Area jazz star who worked with Art Blakey, Ornette Coleman, Pharoah Sanders, Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock and so many other legendary artists during his nearly 40-year career, has died at the age of 54. mercurynews.com/2022/04/13/bay… Charnett Moffett, the Bay Area jazz star who worked with Art Blakey, Ornette Coleman, Pharoah Sanders, Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock and so many other legendary artists during his nearly 40-year career, has died at the age of 54. mercurynews.com/2022/04/13/bay…

Chris Monsen @chris_monsen RIP Charnett Moffett. Gone far too young, but had such a varied career, among several highlights, Sonny Sharrock’s magnificent Ask the Ages. jazztimes.com/features/tribu… RIP Charnett Moffett. Gone far too young, but had such a varied career, among several highlights, Sonny Sharrock’s magnificent Ask the Ages. jazztimes.com/features/tribu…

Born on June 10, 1967, he released 16 acclaimed albums and toured the world as one of the most innovative and versatile acoustic and electric bassists in jazz. He made his debut album Net Man in 1987 for Blue Note Records.

Moffett then signed with several other labels and joined the Motema label in 2008, where he released seven projects. His career began when he was a child and first appeared on record in his father Charles Moffett’s band when he was 8. He even collaborated as a bassist to the stars in around 200 albums, most of which are considered to be classics in jazz.

