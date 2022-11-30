Crumbl Cookies December 2022 menu revealed

Fans of Crumbl Cookies will find new and old holiday favorites on the first Crumbl December menu for 2022.

The Gingerbread Cake Cookie, a chocolate gingerbread cookie topped with Andes Mint Buttercream and Andes Mint pieces, is the key new item this week. Covered in cookies and cream crumbs, the buttercream is topped with additional cookies and cream pieces. You may either serve this cookie warm or at room temperature.

The "Lemon Crinkle Cookie," "Boston Cream Pie Cookie," "Classic Pink Sugar Cookie," and "Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie" are four previously published recipes that are available on Crumbl in addition to the new "Gingerbread Cake Cookie."

These products are on sale at Crumbl outlets from now until December 3, 2022.

Crumbl Cookies also recently released their Ocean Spray flavor Cookie

Here's what to anticipate from the Crumbl Cookies lineup until December 3, 2022:

Green Mint Cookie featuring Andes - A chocolate cookie with Andes Mint pieces, rolled in cookies & cream crumbs and then topped with Andes Mint buttercream frosting and cookies & cream bits.

Lemon Crinkle Cookie - A cake-like lemon cookie rolled into sugar crystals and powdered sugar.

Boston Cream Pie Cookie - A cookie topped with vanilla pastry cream and chocolate ganache.

Gingerbread Cake Cookie - A gingerbread cookie topped with cream cheese frosting, cookie crumbs, and mini gingerbread man sprinkles.

Classic Pink Sugar Cookie - A vanilla sugar cookie topped with pink almond frosting.

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie - A cookie with milk chocolate chips.

Jeremy James @JJswhite2 Best cookies ever! Crumbl cookies are a must Best cookies ever! Crumbl cookies are a must https://t.co/JNg9FGVdA3

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Ocean Spray and Crumbl Cookies have brought back the limited-edition cookies they made last year for the occasion.

Kristina Arntz 👩‍🦯 @KristinaArntz_ This week’s Crumbl Cookies (left to right: Cranberry White Chip ft Ocean Spray, Maple Cinnamon Roll, Salted Caramel Cheesecake, Pumpkin Pie) This week’s Crumbl Cookies (left to right: Cranberry White Chip ft Ocean Spray, Maple Cinnamon Roll, Salted Caramel Cheesecake, Pumpkin Pie) https://t.co/vtrwruH3YP

Only during the week leading up to Thanksgiving, you may get the Cranberry White Chip with Ocean Spray, a warm, buttery cookie with white chocolate chips, dried cranberries from Ocean Spray Craisins, and a splash of vanilla.

Crumbl Cookies, over the years, has established itself as a must-visit location across the country, thanks to its renowned pink box and rotating cookie menu.

More about Crumbl Cookies

The nation's fastest-growing cookie company (according to its website) now has more than 200 bakeries across 32 states, just four years after it was founded.

Following speculation, guests will see workers make freshly-baked batches of mouthwatering cookies at each Crumbl Cookies store, despite the fact that each one has a different layout and esthetic.

However, there is a catch. The restaurant frequently makes four or five weekly menu item revisions. This aspect of Crumbl, which is passionately contested and well-known, ensures the eatery's appeal.

The practice was allegedly started sometime in late 2018 in response to customers' increased desire to try out new flavors and the chain's quick expansion.

