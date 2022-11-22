What does Crumbl Cookies’ Ocean Spray flavor taste like? Details explored as brand launches new menu for the holiday season

Ocean Spray and Crumbl Cookies have revived the limited-edition cookie they created together for the holiday last year, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Cranberry White Chip with Ocean Spray is a warm, buttery cookie with white chocolate chips, dried cranberries from Ocean Spray Craisins, and a dash of vanilla that will only be available during the week of Thanksgiving.

Crumbl Cookies, over the years, has established itself as a must-visit location across the country, thanks to its renowned pink box and rotating cookie menu.

Crumbl Cookies is the country's fasted growing cookie brand that changes its menu weekly to provide something new

According to the company's website, the chain now operates more than 200 bakeries across 32 states, just four years after its initial launch in 2017, making it the country's fastest-growing cookie company.

Reportedly, while each Crumbl Cookies location has a unique layout and style, all allow visitors to see employees prepare fresh batches of delectable cookies.

There is a catch, though. The company often changes menu items by as much as four or five times every week. This is a hotly debated and widely recognized feature of Crumbl that ensures the restaurant's popularity. The company's website claims that the practice was established sometime in late 2018 in response to clients' growing interest in sampling new flavors and the chain's rapid expansion.

According to Global Newswire, some of its recent menu additions include Mango Frozen Yogurt and Kentucky Butter Cake, as well as tried-and-true flavors like Funfetti and Coconut Lime. However, one aspect of the Crumbl menu that will never change is the year-round availability of the renowned Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie and its Chilled Sugar Cookie.

Crumbl Cookies is offering new lemon blackberry cookies and other delicacies until November 19, 2022

The Crumbl Cookies cookie menu for the week ending November 19, 2022, is as follows:

Lemon Blackberry Cookie - A chilled lemon poppy seed cookie topped with a swirled combination of lemon poppy seed and blackberry frostings.

Pumpkin Cake Cookie - A soft pumpkin spice cookie topped with cream cheese frosting and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie - A cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chunks topped with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt (a change-up from the chain's almost-ever-present Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie).

Apple Pie Cookie - A buttery pie cookie topped with apple pie filling and cookie crumbs.

Hazelnut Sea Salt Cookie - A browned butter cookie stuffed with hazelnut spread, topped with more hazelnut spread plus a sprinkle of sea salt.

Classic Pink Sugar Cookie - A vanilla sugar cookie topped with pink almond frosting.

