When does Starbucks get Christmas drinks? Festive winter menu launch explored

Like every fall, Starbucks is back with their Christmas menu, which is full of delicacies and different drinks. Almost every year, the chain brings back its classic red cups, the Gingerbread Latte and Eggnog Latte for the festive season.

With Christmas around the corner, Starbucks is already getting in the holiday spirit as the chain has announced its winter menu. The menu is full of surprises with a number of new entries on the list.

The new menu will launch across all Starbucks cafes on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

What will Starbucks treat you with this Christmas?

Starbucks has a different way of celebrating Christmas, and each year, the chain brings back its signature festive and winter items. They often also come up with new drinks and snacks for the cafe lovers. In their 2022 winter menu, the coffee-chain has plenty of new additions, along with a new colour-changing reusable cup.

sarah :) @straightsarahhh Starbucks Christmas is unmatched Starbucks Christmas is unmatched

Fans of the coffee chain can enjoy two different drinks this time, Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew and Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate.

The former is a cold drink that combines cold water with ground coffee which is steeped for almost 20 hours for a smooth and rich flavor. With a combination of vanilla and nuts, the drink will come with a cream foam topping and a finishing touch of buttery Toffee Nut sprinkles.

The other drink, Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate, will be a combination of mocha sauce and some delicious buttery baked cookie flavor. It will have notes of almonds, walnuts, and hazelnuts. This drink, too, will be topped off with some whipped cream and cookie crumb sprinkles.

Anne Frank Media @MarajStarships When does Starbucks Christmas drinks come out cuzzz When does Starbucks Christmas drinks come out cuzzz

Some annual repeats like Toffee Nut Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte and Caramel Waffle Latte will also be back on the menu this year. Apart from this, the chain is all set to bring back its customized coffees that come with a ton of alternatives, toppings and much more.

As for the food, the chain is set to launch their new Pig Under Blanket Roll. This is basically a sausage, maple cured bacon, sage and onion stuffed with some cheddar and cranberry sauce.

🌼Sam🎃happy halloween! @urjustsamazing Idk who needs to hear this coffee lovers, Christmas lovers, both… just saw a TikTok saying November 3rd the Starbucks red cups will debut so do with this information as you please Idk who needs to hear this coffee lovers, Christmas lovers, both… just saw a TikTok saying November 3rd the Starbucks red cups will debut so do with this information as you please

Other new entries in the food section include some tea cakes and muffins like Toffee Nut Muffin, Toffee Nut Mini Loaf Cake and Ginger Mini Loaf Cake. Other than this, Starbucks will also bring in the following items on their menu:

Drinks

Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew (NEW)

Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate (NEW)

Toffee Nut Latte

Caramel Waffle Latte

Gingerbread Latte

Eggnog Latte

Food

Pigs Under Blanket Roll (NEW)

Toffee Nut Muffin (NEW)

Toffee Nut Mini Loaf Cake (NEW)

Ginger Mini Loaf Cake (NEW)

Festive Feast Panini

Brie and Cran-merry Focaccia

‘Tis the Season Turkey Sandwich

Red Velvet Loaf Cake

The Christmas Tree Brownie

Chocolate and Caramel Muffin

Josefine @epinepon You know Christmas is near when toffee nut crunch latte and peppermint mocha now available on starbucks. You know Christmas is near when toffee nut crunch latte and peppermint mocha now available on starbucks.

Starbucks is also introducing their own reusable cup, which will allow customers to bring their own cup to the restaurant and avail a discount of a few dollars. This will be a color-changing cup that will change colors when a hot drink is poured in it. Other than this, the chain's iconic red reusable cup will also make a comeback.

Poll : 0 votes