Crumbl Cookies TikTok controversy explained as netizen claims chain uses Betty Crocker cake mix

Crumbl Cookies are in the spotlight as a customer at the cookie outlet spotted Betty Crocker mixes on the workstation of the store. This immediately sparked speculation and controversy that the chain doesn’t use its own in-house recipe but avidly uses a pre-mix.

The customer recorded the same, and since then, the video has taken TikTok and other social media platforms by storm. The caption uploaded by the TikToker reads:

“So you’re telling me Crumbl Cookies uses Betty Crocker cake mix.”

A TikToker claimed that the cookie chain uses Betty Crocker pre mixes to make their legendary cookies. (Image via TikTok/@ashleighntobin)

Netizens react to the Crumbl Cookies premix video

The video, which has garnered over 5 million views with several likes and comments, has people commenting on how they feel that the chain is duping them by using the Betty Crocker cake mix. A user also commented saying:

“Happy to announce I’ve never fallen victim to the crumble cookie scam. Marked safe.”

Netizens take a dig at Crumbl Cookies for using Betty Crocker cake mix. (Image via TikTok)

At the same time, others too expressed their views on the same.

Users on TikTok commented on the whole Crumbl Cookie and Betty Crocker fiasco. (Image via TikTok)

However, the comment section also had some ex-employees of Crumbl Cookies commenting that the Betty Crocker mix was used only as an ingredient for some feature cookies. One user commented:

“As a former employee, no, they don’t. That’s an added ingredient for a feature cookie.”

Former employees of Cookie Crumbl talk about how the company does not use any pre mix to make their cookies (Image via TikTok)

However, a representative for Crumbl Cookies talked about how it uses a cake mix to enhance the flavor and texture of the cookies. The representative also claimed that it is a standard practice with other brands in the food and beverage industry. The representative also said:

“We are proud of the ingredients we use in our cookies enough to have the entire mixing process visible to all customers as we bake up the best cookies in the world fresh at each Crumbl location.”

However, this isn’t the first time that Crumbl Cookies has landed in deep waters.

Crumbl Cookies was accused of a toxic work environment

At the end of last month, a former employee of the cookie chain spoke out about how the company has a toxic work environment. The allegation was brought forth by a TikToker named Alyssa, who, in a series of videos, revealed why she had quit her job at the cookie chain. Having garnered tons of views, the TikToker shared how she never got any formal training. She claimed that she was asked to sit and do nothing.

Former Cookie Crumbl employee talks about how the chain exploits the employees. (Image via TikTok)

Alyssa also claimed that her shift manager started yelling at her when she demanded to leave after her shift. Soon after, many social media users began voicing out their experiences where some claimed that there was no training even after a month, while some claimed that they were forced to work for 8 hours straight with no breaks or food.

Edited by Somava