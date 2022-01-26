Dolly Parton cake mixes: Where to buy, price, and all about the Duncan Hines collab

On January 25, baking products brand Duncan Hines announced their collaboration with world-renowned artist Dolly Parton. The brand's cake mixes line will focus on "Southern-inspired desserts."

In an official press release, 76-year-old Parton expressed her love for cooking, especially the "Mom and Pop" type of cuisine, saying:

"I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking."

Duncan Hines @RealDuncanHines Our new partnership w/ America’s sweetheart, philanthropist, & legendary singer-songwriter @dollyparton takes the CAKE. The new cake mixes & frostings isn’t in stores til March, but you can be FIRST to try our exclusive Dolly Parton's Baking Collection: tinyurl.com/bdza357y Our new partnership w/ America’s sweetheart, philanthropist, & legendary singer-songwriter @dollyparton takes the CAKE. The new cake mixes & frostings isn’t in stores til March, but you can be FIRST to try our exclusive Dolly Parton's Baking Collection: tinyurl.com/bdza357y https://t.co/ncPwljmztI

The Tennessee native also credited her mother, grandmother, and aunts for molding her love of baking. Further adding that she was proud to share these recipes.

Dolly Parton x Duncan Hines cake mixes and frosting's availability

The collaboration between the Grammy-winning artist and Duncan Hines includes both cake mixes and frosting. The "Southern-style" collection will include banana pudding and coconut cake mixes with "creamy" buttercream and "creamy" chocolate buttercream frosting.

As per the announcement, Dolly Parton's collection will be available as a limited-time drop on Duncan Hines' official website. The limited-edition version will include a baking kit that will consist of both flavors of cake mixes and frostings, along with a collectible tea towel, spatula, and exclusive recipe cards from the iconic artist.

Availability:

Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines cake mixes and frostings (Image via Duncan Hines)

The limited-edition Dolly Parton's Baking Collection will be available via Duncan Hines' website from January 26 until the limited supplies go out of stock. This collection will be sold for $40.00, which excludes shipping charges.

Following the limited-time drop on their website, the brand will launch the product throughout the US in early March. Individual packs of the cake mixes will be retailed at $2.19, while the frostings will be available for $2.09.

Each pack (15.25 oz) is expected to include four to five sachets of 3.4 oz of content, and can make around 12 servings of one slice each (depending on the size of the cake). Meanwhile, the frosting is available in 1 lb tubs.

Parton added:

"I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others."

Dolly Parton @DollyParton tinyurl.com/mwbrjc4b I couldn’t wait to share this sweet surprise! @RealDuncanHines and I are whipping up some Southern love with my limited-edition Baking Collection kits with my favorite flavors, Coconut and Banana Puddin’. Can’t wait for y’all to try it I couldn’t wait to share this sweet surprise! @RealDuncanHines and I are whipping up some Southern love with my limited-edition Baking Collection kits with my favorite flavors, Coconut and Banana Puddin’. Can’t wait for y’all to try it 🎂💛 tinyurl.com/mwbrjc4b https://t.co/yItlienGNy

As per the official website, the cakes require around 30 minutes of preparation with additional ingredients and 30 minutes of baking in the oven. It also requires 15 minutes of resting and another 15 minutes of refrigeration with the frosting before it can be served. The brand has not yet confirmed whether the mixes and frostings will be vegan.

