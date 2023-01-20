How many children does CJ So Cool have? Mothers Royalty and Ni'Kee Lewis get into physical altercation after break-in

CJ So Cool has been in the headlines ever since he reported an alleged break-in into his house at 3 am in the morning.

The YouTuber is back in the spotlight, but this time because of his former partners who got into an alleged physical fight on the streets. Reportedly, Ni'Kee Lewis and Royalty Johnson were seen beefing up each other on social media. However, things got uglier after they were seen in a street altercation on social media.

While the two have been constantly bashing each other on social media, CJ So Cool's former partners got into a physical fight after they uploaded a number of stories. In their Instagram stories, they asked one other to “pull up” outside their homes.

It all started when Royalty shot a video of herself where she could be seen outside Ni'Kee’s house. All of this was done during a live session that was attended by more than 30,000 people. She can be heard saying:

“I’m at the gate, come outside. I want all the smoke…I’m waiting.”

CJ So Cool, whose real name is Cordero James Brady, is a father of 3 kids, a pair of twins with his ex, Royalty, and another daughter, Camari from Ni'Kee. He also considers Royalty’s three kids, from a previous relationship, as his own and is a father figure to them.

What did Ni'Kee do after Royalty shot a video outside her house? Drama between Cj So Cool's exes explored

While Royalty, Cj So Cool’s ex, constantly bashed Ni'Kee and threatened and challenged her by coming outside her house, Ni'Kee, did not keep quiet. The latter instantly uploaded a few more stories, where she said:

“Why you leave so fast? Come back.”

However, the two just didn't stop there, and Royalty later posted a few more stories where the two could be seen engaging in a physical altercation with one another. She also showed a minor cut on her eyebrow, which allegedly happened due to the physical fight.

While most of the videos were deleted from social media, followers were quick to record the videos where the two women can be seen beating each other on the street.

Social media users reacted to the physical fight between Royalty and Ni'Kee

The videos created a stir on social media and had people talking about it as many debated who was right and who was wrong. While some claimed Royalty “had it,” others noted that the fight was a tie between both of CJ So Cool's exes.

tatyana💘 @priinncessssss @Theyadoregi Tie but royalty was getting in there @Theyadoregi Tie but royalty was getting in there💯

Heavy Shevy ♡ @GoddessShevy @Theyadoregi Nike definitely won the only thing I would say is royalty got one good punch in at the end but even after she threw that punch Nike ate it and threw another punch that rocked royalty @Theyadoregi Nike definitely won the only thing I would say is royalty got one good punch in at the end but even after she threw that punch Nike ate it and threw another punch that rocked royalty

Sharron Dorsey @sharrondorsey56 rematch , kick azz Royalty, no hoodie ok @the_tearoom_ Nobody won the fight seriously, Ni'kee was just putting her weight on royalty, throwing no hands at all. Plus she did the ole cheating mood hood over Royalty head Lolrematch , kick azz Royalty, no hoodie ok @the_tearoom_ Nobody won the fight seriously, Ni'kee was just putting her weight on royalty, throwing no hands at all. Plus she did the ole cheating mood hood over Royalty head Lol 😂 rematch , kick azz Royalty, no hoodie ok

The Shade Room also reported that fans came to the conclusion that the drama became more intense after Ni'Kee pointed out that Royalty did not have her twins “naturally" like Ni'Kee did. Royalty had allegedly had the twins through IVF.

The videos posted on social media have received thousands of views from people who are commenting on CJ So Cool’s relationship with the exes. However, he is yet to comment on the altercation between his exes, as he is still recovering from the gunshot incident that took place last week.

