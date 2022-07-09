Why did Brett Kavanaugh flee Morton's steakhouse? Supreme Court Justice exits through back door amid Roe v Wade protest

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was seen fleeing from a Morton’s steakhouse in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night. Kavanaugh fled the steakhouse after a group of demonstrators gathered outside to protest his vote to toss Roe v. Wade.

As soon as the protestors approached the restaurant, the Supreme Court Justice was quick to slip out of the back door.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh slips from back door amid protests

Brett is one of the six ultraconservative Supreme Court judges who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Speaking about the protest and how Morton's forced Brett to sneak out, a representative said:

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

Simply put, Morton's steakhouse forced Brett to flee the restaurant from the back door so other patrons wouldn't be disturbed. The restaurant said that the protestors had called up its manager to ask Kavanaugh to come out. However, the group that organized the action later reported off the entire fiasco.

Posting on Twitter, the group, ShutDownDC said:

“While the bada**es OurRightsDC and his own neighbours are gathered outside Kavanaugh’s home, the justice seems to have snuck out for a swanky DC dinner. We got a tip from someone who spotted him around 7:40. DM us if you want to join him…we’re sure he can pull up a seat!”

ShutDownDC @ShutDown_DC

"While the badasses OurRightsDC and his own neighbours are gathered outside Kavanaugh's home, the justice seems to have snuck out for a swanky DC dinner. We got a tip from someone who spotted him around 7:40. DM us if you want to join him…we're sure he can pull up a seat!"

Later, they also reported of Brett Kavanaugh sneaking out and said that Morton's should be "ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women.”

ShutDownDC @ShutDown_DC

"We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail. @mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women."

“Poor guy, he left before the soufflé”: AOC took issue with Brett Kavanaugh media coverage

After reports of Brett Kavanaugh leaving the restaurant came in, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York took to Twitter to speak about the incident.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC



The least they could do is let him eat cake twitter.com/andybcampbell/… Andy Campbell @AndyBCampbell Politico clutching pearls today after a handful of "unruly" protesters "targeted" Brett Kavanaugh by standing outside during his steak dinner.



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC

Andy Campbell @AndyBCampbell Politico clutching pearls today after a handful of "unruly" protesters "targeted" Brett Kavanaugh by standing outside during his steak dinner.

Just an absolutely terrifying night for Kavanaugh, who "did not hear or see the protesters and ate a full meal but left before dessert."

"Poor guy. He left before his soufflé because he decided half the country should risk death if they have an ectopic pregnancy within the wrong state lines. It's all very unfair to him. The least they could do is let him eat cake"

At the same time, Morton’s steakhouse in D.C. is agitated by the protestors for disrespecting the right “to eat dinner” after the chaos took place. Speaking about the same, an employee noted how the patrons were harassed by the protestors while having dinner.

The restaurant, on the other hand, is seeing a spike in fake reservations by people outraged at the court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ruling ended abortion rights in plenty of states in the US.

Morton's has reported several fake reservations by agitated protestors who call and book tables but don't show up. However, this isn't just the case with the outlet where Brett Kavanaugh was dining. Morton's steakhouse branches across the country are reporting having faced the same issue.

