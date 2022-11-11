What did Phonchanok Srisunaklua do? Thai blogger to face 5 years in prison for eating a whole bat in viral video

Thai blogger Phonchanok Srisunaklua has been arrested after she uploaded a video to YouTube where she is seen eating a whole bat in a bowl of soup. The soup consisted of the dead animal and some cherry tomatoes. The video even had Phonchanok describing the taste of bat as "delicious."

Note: This article contains details that may be too graphic or uncomfortable for certain audiences.

In the video, she also compares the dead bat to “eating raw meat.” However, the worst part for most of those who watched the video was when the blogger ripped the animal apart, before dipping it into a spicy sauce called Nim Jam and eating it.

lovelyti @lovelyti



Thoughts???



#Lovelytitv The woman, Phonchanok Srisunaklua, uploaded the nasty clip Monday, showing her eating a bowl filled with broth, tomatoes and multiple dead bats! She's speaking Thai in the video, but reportedly describes the meal as "delicious.Thoughts??? The woman, Phonchanok Srisunaklua, uploaded the nasty clip Monday, showing her eating a bowl filled with broth, tomatoes and multiple dead bats! She's speaking Thai in the video, but reportedly describes the meal as "delicious. Thoughts??? #Lovelytitv https://t.co/VxJuZ0EHqO

The footage also shows the blogger claiming that the bat had teeth and the bones being soft. As the video went viral, netizens were alarmed and reported the video. Several people said that eating and promoting eating such animals might have adverse health effects.

MassiVeMaC @SchengenStory Thai blogger faces five years in jail for videoing herself eating a WHOLE BAT in a bowl of soup - after viewers said she risked 'starting a pandemic'

Phonchanok Srisunaklua uploaded video of herself eating soup with bats in it

She described bats as being 'delicious' and is seen Thai blogger faces five years in jail for videoing herself eating a WHOLE BAT in a bowl of soup - after viewers said she risked 'starting a pandemic'Phonchanok Srisunaklua uploaded video of herself eating soup with bats in itShe described bats as being 'delicious' and is seen https://t.co/uDycQOzRPX

People in the comments section also related eating the bat to the Covid-19 outbreak as the origin of the virus was due to a similar incident. According to police reports, the YouTuber will have to serve 5 years in prison. Phonchanok has also been fined 500,000 baht, which is approximately $13,800.

Netizens react to blogger eating bat as the video deleted from the channel

Many people on the internet related the bat-eating incident to how the Covid-19 pandemic started at around the end of 2019. The now-deleted video created quite a stir on social media and people stated that they were disgusted after seeing it.

One user tweeted that it wasn't okay, while others said that it was "vile" and "disgusting."

Didimex @didimex1111 @MailOnline This is not ok, then we ask about covid19 @MailOnline This is not ok, then we ask about covid19 😫

…_ Shi _…🌱❤️🎧 @MECFSanxiety

bats are amazing essential sentient beings, she is not @TrophyXpose She risks to start and end a pandemia she alone. If you know what I mean and yes, being evil.bats are amazing essential sentient beings, she is not @TrophyXpose She risks to start and end a pandemia she alone. If you know what I mean and yes, being evil.bats are amazing essential sentient beings, she is not😂😂😂

Lisa Trotto @LisaTrotto1 @SchengenStory Disgusting ,how can any one want to eat these disease spreading rodents.! @SchengenStory Disgusting ,how can any one want to eat these disease spreading rodents.!

Others assumed that the blogger had put the video up only for likes and popularity. One netizen commented and said:

“shocking behaviour just attention seeking for likes …so sad.”

Phonchanok Srisunaklua arrested for possession of protected wildlife carcasses

Phonchanok Srisunaklua, who is a teacher in Thailand, will face a prison time of 5 years along with a fine of 500,000 baht. She is being charged for possession of protected wildlife carcasses and for crimes violating the Computer Crimes Act in Sakhon Nakhon province, Thailand.

With almost 400,000 subscribers on social media, in the video, she informed that she was not trying to spread the coronavirus. She added that many in her neighborhood also indulge in eating bats and other animals.

The video was reported by many social media users as people found it disturbing and hazardous. Several added that the video was dangerous as the world has faced a massive virus attack in the last two years due to a similar incident.

Additionally, after the video went viral, the Department of Disease Control also warned the public not to eat bats due to various health concerns.

Although the blogger said that bat was boiled and couldn't spread any disease, the CDC states otherwise. Top officials state that just touching the saliva, blood and skin can be a risk, and reiterated to people not to eat bats.

Poll : 0 votes