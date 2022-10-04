WATCH: Viral video shows helicopter crashing in Fresno neighborhood

On September 3, a helicopter crashed into the yard of a home in Fresno, California, injuring the 47-year-old pilot and his passengers. Footage of the incident has gone viral across multiple social media platforms.

CBS reported that the incident took place at 10 am on Saturday, when the helicopter was being taken out for a test run. Fresno police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said that the pilot reportedly lost control of the aircraft.

In the footage of the incident, the helicopter can be seen grazing against the roof of the home, then subsequently crashing into a palm tree before landing in the front yard.

As per the Associated Press, the incident remains under investigation, with the The National Transportation Safety Board leading the case.

Details of the Fresno helicopter crash

As per the Fresno Bee, the accident took place in a residential area primarily catering to families and senior citizens. 7News reported that the footage was recorded by Jose Torres Galvan, a neighbor who was driving through the area when he witnessed the crash.

After the crash, paramedics rushed to the scene, taking the pilot and the passenger to a local medical center, where they were treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt during the incident.

In an official statement, Charlie Chamalbide said that when authorities arrived at the scene, they found the pilot lying on the ground while the passenger was standing in the yard.

Chamalbide told local Fresno reporters:

"They heard a pop and then they started losing altitude — that's as far as we know."

He continued:

“(The passengers) were both conscious and breathing and talking to us. It’s very lucky that nothing else was damaged or anybody was injured."

In interviews with the Fresno Bee, several neighbors reported seeing the crash. Kathy Logan, a resident at the Oak Park Senior Complex across the street from the affected house, described her firsthand account.

Logan said:

“He sounded like he’s losing power and he’s getting closer. As soon as I said that, ‘Bam, it crashed."

Addressing the fact that there were no major injuries, she continued:

“That was a Jesus moment – that he didn’t hit nothing and nobody (else) was hurt. Thank goodness it was just a tree.”

Another neighbor, Neicy Miramontes, told reporters that her nine-year-old son, Ezekiel Carranco, witnessed the incident.

Miramontes said:

“All of a sudden (my son) looks up and sees the helicopter spinning and after that he heard a loud boom."

Local outlets reported that after the street was blocked off, many senior citizens had to be escorted back into their apartments by police officers.

