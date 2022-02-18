Who is Mario Armando Lavendeira Jr? Kanye West calls out blogger on Instagram over mental health jokes 

Rapper Kanye West’s latest target is media personality Perez Hilton, aka Mario Armando Lavendeira Jr. In an Instagram post uploaded today, the rapper took a jab at the blogger after the latter uploaded a video to YouTube.

West assumed it was a criticism of his mental health. The 44-year-old singer uploaded a picture of the blogger to his Instagram page and wrote:

Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Instagram attack came less than 24 hours after Mario Armando uploaded a video titled Kanye West’s Media Implosion! on YouTube.

Armando poked fun at West’s recent internet feuds against ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson aka ‘Skete.’ Armando also spoke of West's issues with fellow singer Billie Eilish.

Along with firing at Armando, he is also slamming other media outlets, including Saturday Night Live, which Davidson often collaborates with. He claimed in a deleted social media post that TMZ and SNL are ganging up against him:

“That gang has tried to bully harass control discredit minimize and patronize me for years.”

Who is Perez Hilton aka Mario Armando?

Best known online as Perez Hilton, the 43-year-old mostly uploads content on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. He currently holds 483k followers on Instagram and 345k subscribers on YouTube.

The internet personality was born in Miami, Florida. He started his own paparazzi blog PageSixSixSix.com in September 2004. His site was unfortunately named “Hollywood’s Most-Hated Website” by The Insider.

Mario Armando is best known for his paparazzi blog (Image via Getty Images)

After gaining popularity, he bagged his own reality show What Perez Sez on VH1 as well.

Though he has created a full-fledged career online, he has amassed some hate as well. Many criticized him for his biased reporting on celebrities who endorsed him, which he has been vocal about.

With his work focusing on the secrets and dirty laundry of Hollywood celebrities, he has been slammed for ‘outing’ gay celebrities including ‘N Sync member Lance Bass and actor Neil Patrick Harris. This comes after him being vocal about gay rights and being gay himself.

Mario Armando also worked as the publishing manager for GLAAD, an LGBTQ rights organization, and was also the managing editor of gay men’s magazine 'Instinct,’ making his reporting on homosexual celebrities ironic.

To add to his extensive amount of work, Mario Armando has appeared on reality show Celebrity Rap Superstar, comedy film Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild!, Queen Bees and Paris Hilton’s My New BFF: Casting Special amongst others.

