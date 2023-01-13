Is CJ So Cool still alive? Netizens extend support as YouTuber gets shot multiple times in Las Vegas home invasion 

Popular YouTuber CJ So Cool was recently shot multiple times during a home invasion. At the time of the invasion, Cordero James Brady AKA CJ So Cool was asleep inside the house along with his family. He shared the news of getting shot through an Instagram story, where he said:

“In the hospital, I got shot 4 times in a home invasion at 3 AM. Please keep me and my kids in your prayers so far I’m doing ok.”

CJ So Cool informed his followers about getting shot multiple times through the Instagram story. (Image via Instagram)

Furthermore, he also shared a picture of his wounded leg.

The YouTuber shared an image of his wounded leg after informing the followers about getting shot 4 times. (Image via Instagram)

Meanwhile, CJ So Cool's girlfriend, Alexis, also shared an update on the YouTuber, showing him resting on a hospital bed. She noted that Cordero is doing fine through the Instagram story. She also thanked the people who have helped and supported them through all this.

CJ's girlfriend, Alexis shared a video of the YouTuber laying in the hospital bed after getting shot multiple times. (Image via Instagram)

Hence, CJ So Cool is alive and recovering at the moment. However, it is unclear as to where he got shot, other than his leg as he claimed that he has been shot 4 times. It is also unclear at the moment if the family has also been injured in a violent home invasion.

“Here's to a speedy recovery”: Netizens pray for CJ So Cool as the YouTuber informed the masses about getting shot multiple times in a home invasion

After CJ So Cool’s followers learned about the violent home invasion and the YouTuber getting shot multiple times, people shared their prayers and wished him a speedy recovery on social media.

Inspector Kollector ✌🏿😎 @Acolytes245 🏿 Prayers out to CJ So Cool as he was shot four times in an attempted robbery. Here's to a speedy recovery. Prayers out to CJ So Cool as he was shot four times in an attempted robbery. Here's to a speedy recovery. 🙏🏿

k 🤍 @SunsetXVI Cj so cool shot? Cj so cool shot?

ranya @prettyygirlr damnnn cj so cool had a home evasion and got shot damnnn cj so cool had a home evasion and got shot 😦

WhatsOnRap @whatsonrap Prayers up! YouTube star, CJ So Cool, has been hospitalized after being sh*t four times during a home invasion.Prayers up! YouTube star, CJ So Cool, has been hospitalized after being sh*t four times during a home invasion. 🙏 Prayers up! https://t.co/F9IEHtoXUZ

Riri_xxx @Ririxxx4 Pray for cj so cool Pray for cj so cool💔

Fck_Yaya🎧✍️🏾 @FckYaya Wow…CJ So Cool was shot.



It’s weird cause like 2 days ago randomly I was talking to someone about I used to watch his videos all the time.



Welp… Wow…CJ So Cool was shot. It’s weird cause like 2 days ago randomly I was talking to someone about I used to watch his videos all the time. Welp… https://t.co/O2qlIU2KAL

Alene Sharples @AleneSharples 🏾 #cjsocool #viral

click here link : YouTuber Cj So Cool got Shot 3am today in a home invasion and say that he is ok.click here link : wania.app.link/rt254asUxwb YouTuber Cj So Cool got Shot 3am today in a home invasion and say that he is ok. 🙏🏾 #cjsocool #viral click here link : wania.app.link/rt254asUxwb https://t.co/38PncsGu93

dookz @lorrdooK why did they even shoot cj so cool he a good guy why did they even shoot cj so cool he a good guy

Visionary @MuvaTeya 🏽 🏽 RT Dang this AJ boy🏽 RT @WORLDSTAR : Acccording to reports, famous YouTuber, CJ So Cool has been shot 4 times in his home during a home invasion! Fortunately, he was able to make it out alive, Wishing #CJSoCool a speedy recovery! Dang this AJ boy 🙏🏽🙏🏽 RT @WORLDSTAR: Acccording to reports, famous YouTuber, CJ So Cool has been shot 4 times in his home during a home invasion! Fortunately, he was able to make it out alive, Wishing #CJSoCool a speedy recovery! 🙏 https://t.co/MgEaAZkyoA

OhItsMuvah @OhItsBigMuvah 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 #cjsocool Famous YouTuber CJ So Cool was shot 4 times last night in a home invasion Famous YouTuber CJ So Cool was shot 4 times last night in a home invasion 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #cjsocool https://t.co/BWS5PZbhLA

lindsay @j0shuasconverse bruhh cj so cool got shot 4 times wtff bruhh cj so cool got shot 4 times wtff

Furthermore, the YouTuber also shared a video of himself from the hospital where he can be heard saying:

“I’m getting so much love right now, on Instagram, Facebook, text messages, and phone calls. Everyone has reached out to me with positive regards - I appreciate you. This is something that if I had passed away, I wouldn’t have been able to see all this. This is a very warm feeling.”

He also further clarified how none of it was fake or staged. He said:

“I just want you all to know that none if it is fake. None of it is staged. I would not wish this for anybody. Especially when you are asleep. I was literally awakened by 2 people who were trying to kill me.”

CJ So Cool shared a video on his Instagram stories where he shared how none of it is fake or staged. (Image via Instagram)

The social media star and YouTuber boasts a follower count of 5.2 million on Instagram and 8.8 million on YouTube, where he posts about his life. On the platform, he has many videos with his girlfriend, kids, and friends. Each of his videos gets millions of views as people are intrigued to see and know what’s happening in CJ’s life.

