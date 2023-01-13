Is CJ So Cool still alive? Netizens extend support as YouTuber gets shot multiple times in Las Vegas home invasion 

Popular YouTuber CJ So Cool was recently shot multiple times during a home invasion. At the time of the invasion, Cordero James Brady AKA CJ So Cool was asleep inside the house along with his family. He shared the news of getting shot through an Instagram story, where he said:
“In the hospital, I got shot 4 times in a home invasion at 3 AM. Please keep me and my kids in your prayers so far I’m doing ok.”
Furthermore, he also shared a picture of his wounded leg.
Meanwhile, CJ So Cool's girlfriend, Alexis, also shared an update on the YouTuber, showing him resting on a hospital bed. She noted that Cordero is doing fine through the Instagram story. She also thanked the people who have helped and supported them through all this.
Hence, CJ So Cool is alive and recovering at the moment. However, it is unclear as to where he got shot, other than his leg as he claimed that he has been shot 4 times. It is also unclear at the moment if the family has also been injured in a violent home invasion.
“Here's to a speedy recovery”: Netizens pray for CJ So Cool as the YouTuber informed the masses about getting shot multiple times in a home invasion
After CJ So Cool’s followers learned about the violent home invasion and the YouTuber getting shot multiple times, people shared their prayers and wished him a speedy recovery on social media.
Furthermore, the YouTuber also shared a video of himself from the hospital where he can be heard saying:
“I’m getting so much love right now, on Instagram, Facebook, text messages, and phone calls. Everyone has reached out to me with positive regards - I appreciate you. This is something that if I had passed away, I wouldn’t have been able to see all this. This is a very warm feeling.”
He also further clarified how none of it was fake or staged. He said:
“I just want you all to know that none if it is fake. None of it is staged. I would not wish this for anybody. Especially when you are asleep. I was literally awakened by 2 people who were trying to kill me.”
The social media star and YouTuber boasts a follower count of 5.2 million on Instagram and 8.8 million on YouTube, where he posts about his life. On the platform, he has many videos with his girlfriend, kids, and friends. Each of his videos gets millions of views as people are intrigued to see and know what’s happening in CJ’s life.