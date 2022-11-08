"Took you this long": Fans rejoice as Chris Evans is named People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive

People just named Chris Evans as 2022's "Sexiest Man Alive" and fans are now over the moon after the announcement.

Best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the 41-year-old actor has finally made it to the list after delivering smash-hits like Lightyear, Gray Man, Avengers: Endgame, among several others.

After being given the honorary mention, Evans stated:

"My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

People's announcement took social media by storm as people joyously reacted to the Captain America actor's news.

Delighted fans take over social media to express joy after Chris Evans is named "Sexiest Man Alive"

After delivering hit films simulatneously, Evans finally made his way to the popular list's 2022 iteration. Several people took to social media to share their happiness about the same. While some stated it was high time the actor was named on the iconic list, others posted funny reactions.

maria @cevanspascal the best part about chris evans being the sexiest man alive is that he’s so humble & cute about it as if he’s just a man next door rather than a celebrity millionaire the best part about chris evans being the sexiest man alive is that he’s so humble & cute about it as if he’s just a man next door rather than a celebrity millionaire https://t.co/41usi2qB7i

eIena @evanschalamet we already knew chris evans was the sexiest man alive we already knew chris evans was the sexiest man alive https://t.co/VM91A9lnTA

CHRIS EVANS SEXIEST MAN ALIVE @cevansfalcon what a man indeed. CHRIS EVANS SEXIEST MAN ALIVE EVERYONE what a man indeed. CHRIS EVANS SEXIEST MAN ALIVE EVERYONE https://t.co/ChVJLv8iXD

kayden @dracaryscunt chris evans is sexiest man alive, there really is a god who is just chris evans is sexiest man alive, there really is a god who is just https://t.co/r6AcFSpZDD

mads @flaminhotcevans WAIT TWO COVERS FOR CHRIS EVANS SEXIEST MAN ALIVE?!? Yeah IMMA NEED BOTH ASAP WAIT TWO COVERS FOR CHRIS EVANS SEXIEST MAN ALIVE?!? Yeah IMMA NEED BOTH ASAP https://t.co/Li9e9n41uo

mads @flaminhotcevans CHRIS EVANS IS SEXIEST MAN ALIVE 2022 I STILL CAN’T BELIEVE IT!! CHRIS EVANS IS SEXIEST MAN ALIVE 2022 I STILL CAN’T BELIEVE IT!! 😍😭 https://t.co/9rOPPoz1zl

"This would probably be the road to the cool table which I was not at": Chris Evans on the honorary title

In an interview with People magazine, the actor talked about how if he knew he would one day be named as the sexiest man alive back when he was a middle school-aged guy, he would have been “pumped.”

The actor stated:

"This would probably be the road to the cool table which I was not at."

At the same time, his mother Lisa expressed her excitement and delight after her superstar son was given the honorary title, as she stated:

"I am not surprised at all. Our family will be beside themselves."

Furthermore, Chris Evans also joked about how he is going to be bullied by his friends for the same, adding that the title is "ripe for harassment."

During the interview, the actor also talked about marriage and his future plans regarding fatherhood, stating:

"That's absolutely something I want. Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends."

ANE @evansupremacy CHRIS EVANS SEXIEST MAN ALIVE AS HE SHOULD CHRIS EVANS SEXIEST MAN ALIVE AS HE SHOULD https://t.co/F4qebrB1vS

Previously, the magazine has given the same annual title to several A-listers like Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, John Legend, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth and Channing Tatum, among others.

At the moment, Chris Evans is busy shooting for his upcoming venture, Ghosted, for AppleTV+, which is under his production company and will be released in 2023.

Additionally, he is also awaiting the release of 3 more films, which will hit the theaters sometime next year.

Poll : 0 votes