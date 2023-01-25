Did Jeremy Ruehlemann have a drug addiction? Father shares possible cause of death after 27 year old's passing

After fashion model Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away in his friend’s house on Saturday, January 21, 2023, under suspicious circumstances, the model's father, Achim Ruehlemann, has now spoken up and talked about his son’s battle with addiction.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Achim claimed that he suspects that the death was due to an accidental drug overdose. He also claimed that his son was addicted to prescription pills for a number of years. He said:

“He did rehab and had tried to get off prescription medication. Obviously he was not successful.”

Ruehlemann's father also told the media house that the painkiller Percocet was among the pills Jeremy couldn’t stop using. He, however, concluded by stating that he was not 100% sure if that was really the reason, as the family is still awaiting the results of the toxicology test.

“There was no desire to end his life, this was accidental”: Jeremy Ruehlemann’s father spoke out on son’s death after the model was found unresponsive at friend’s house

After the NYPD received a call from one of Jeremy Ruehlemann’s friends at 9:50 am on Saturday, where the caller claimed that the model was unconscious and unresponsive, the officers arrived at the apartment almost immediately to find that the “unconscious male” is no more.

Speaking about his son's death, Achim claimed that Jeremy loved life, and had no “desire to end his life.” He said:

“There was no desire to end his life, this was accidental. Obviously, he had some issues with drug addiction, but he was very happy. He loved life. He was very vibrant, a wonderful soul, and a very giving guy.”

Dr. Carlos Danger-Loop III 🐭 @BuyCryptoStore Wow Jeremy Ruehlemann is actually dead



First person under 30 I personally knew to die suddenly like that Wow Jeremy Ruehlemann is actually deadFirst person under 30 I personally knew to die suddenly like that

He further went on about how he was loved by his fans and co-workers. He said:

“I don’t know if there’s anybody who could say anything negative about him. It’s just a tragedy.”

Jeremy’s father also spoke about Christian Siriano, the renowned American fashion designer, who posted a heart-touching tribute to Jeremy after the news broke about his death. In the post, Siriano wrote:

“This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever.”

Jeremy Ruehlemann's father, Achim Ruehlemann, was touched to see the post, as he said:

“You could see what people are saying about him on social media. Siriano gave a very nice tribute.”

Jeremy Ruehlemann’s father stated that he was his best friend, and he always saw him happy with his personal and professional life. He shared that Jeremy’s funeral service would be held on Saturday at Burnett & White Funeral Home in upstate Red Hook, New York.

At the moment, the NYPD along with the concerned team is investigating the cause of death, as a toxicology report is awaited from the authority’s end.

Having studied psychology, the 27-year-old Jeremy Ruehlemann started working as a model soon after finishing his studies. During his career as a successful fashion model, he worked with premium designers and brands like Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Superdry, Perry Ellis, and more.

Additionally, Jeremy Ruehlemann was also on the covers of GQ and Playhouse Magazine, making him one of the most popular fashion models in the industry.

Poll : 0 votes