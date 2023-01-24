Jeremy Ruehlemann vaccine speculation fears trend on Twitter as picture goes viral 

Fashion model Jeremy Ruehlemann suddenly passed away at the age of 27. The news of his demise was announced on Sunday by friends and fellow industry professionals.
The model’s childhood friend Gianni Simpson first broke the tragic news on Facebook. He shared that they met when they were both teenagers and bonded over their love for music, sports, fashion and tattoos after being sent to OTC together.
Simpson then called Ruehlemann his “brother” and thanked him for loving him over the last 10 years:
Prominent designer Christian Siriano took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to Ruehlemann. He referred to the model as a “beautiful soul” and said that losing a friend is “really hard.”
Siriano said that Ruehlemann was a “beautiful man” who loved “everyone he met.” He also called the latter his muse and said that he inspired him. The designer also sent love to Ruehlemann’s friends and family:
Jeremy Ruehlemann’s fellow model Lexi Wood also shared an emotional Instagram post while remembering the model. Wood shared that she first met him when she was 15 and called him her “soulmate,” “best friend,” “family,” “love,” and “twin flame.”
Wood also said that last saw Ruehlemann on Thursday, a few days prior to his death.
In the wake of the tragedy, a photo of Ruehlemann getting the COVID vaccine went viral online and prompted a series of conspiracy theories on social media.
Despite the speculations, no immediate cause of the model’s death was made available to the public at the time of writing.
Jeremy Ruehlemann vaccine theories leaves internet divided
New York-based male model Jeremy Ruehlemann shockingly passed away at the age of 27. Following his death, a photo of the model getting the COVID-19 vaccine went viral online and left the internet divided.
While anti-vaxxers claimed that Ruehlemann’s sudden demise was connected to COVID-19, others called out the baseless theories. One user claimed that the model was another victim of the deaths allegedly related to the COVID-19 vaccine and wrote, “Another one bites the dust”:
Another user analyzed Ruehlemann’s photo and theorized that he did not look “excited” while being vaccinated but possibly had to take the dose as he lived in New York and had to work in the city:
Several other social media users also shared their anti-vaccination theories on Twitter:
On the contrary, many also debunked the speculations and fears related to COVID-19 vaccines:
As speculation continues to pour in online, it remains unclear what prompted Jeremy Ruehlemann’s untimely death. No source close to the model has shared any information related to his vaccination or hinted towards his death being connected to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ruehlemann hailed from New Jersey and modeled for designers including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Perry Ellis, and brands like Ralph Lauren, Superdry, and Zara, among others. He also appeared in publications like GQ and Playhouse Magazine.
The model was represented by the talent agencies Next Models, IMM Brussels, The Mgmt Sydney, Soul NYC, and Core Hamburg.