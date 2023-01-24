Jeremy Ruehlemann vaccine speculation fears trend on Twitter as picture goes viral 

Fashion model Jeremy Ruehlemann suddenly passed away at the age of 27. The news of his demise was announced on Sunday by friends and fellow industry professionals.

The model’s childhood friend Gianni Simpson first broke the tragic news on Facebook. He shared that they met when they were both teenagers and bonded over their love for music, sports, fashion and tattoos after being sent to OTC together.

Simpson then called Ruehlemann his “brother” and thanked him for loving him over the last 10 years:

Prominent designer Christian Siriano took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to Ruehlemann. He referred to the model as a “beautiful soul” and said that losing a friend is “really hard.”

Siriano said that Ruehlemann was a “beautiful man” who loved “everyone he met.” He also called the latter his muse and said that he inspired him. The designer also sent love to Ruehlemann’s friends and family:

Jeremy Ruehlemann’s fellow model Lexi Wood also shared an emotional Instagram post while remembering the model. Wood shared that she first met him when she was 15 and called him her “soulmate,” “best friend,” “family,” “love,” and “twin flame.”

Wood also said that last saw Ruehlemann on Thursday, a few days prior to his death.

In the wake of the tragedy, a photo of Ruehlemann getting the COVID vaccine went viral online and prompted a series of conspiracy theories on social media.

DiedSuddenly @DiedSuddenly_ twitter.com/diedsuddenly_/… DiedSuddenly @DiedSuddenly_



Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend.



Diedsuddenly.info 27 year old male model, Jeremy Ruehlemann has #diedsuddenly Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend. 27 year old male model, Jeremy Ruehlemann has #diedsuddenly. 💉Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend. Diedsuddenly.info https://t.co/m8nWskOeUj CONFIRMED: 27 Year old model Jeremy Ruehlemann, who #diedsuddenly over the weekend, was CONFIRMED vaccinated CONFIRMED: 27 Year old model Jeremy Ruehlemann, who #diedsuddenly over the weekend, was CONFIRMED vaccinated 💉 twitter.com/diedsuddenly_/… https://t.co/pBXuckS3CV

Despite the speculations, no immediate cause of the model’s death was made available to the public at the time of writing.

Jeremy Ruehlemann vaccine theories leaves internet divided

Jeremy Ruehlemann's death sparked COVID-19 vaccine speculation online (Image via Died Suddenly/Twitter)

New York-based male model Jeremy Ruehlemann shockingly passed away at the age of 27. Following his death, a photo of the model getting the COVID-19 vaccine went viral online and left the internet divided.

While anti-vaxxers claimed that Ruehlemann’s sudden demise was connected to COVID-19, others called out the baseless theories. One user claimed that the model was another victim of the deaths allegedly related to the COVID-19 vaccine and wrote, “Another one bites the dust”:

Andy D @Andyd19812501



Well. We warned you all for years. @DiedSuddenly_ And another bites the dust..Well. We warned you all for years. @DiedSuddenly_ And another bites the dust..Well. We warned you all for years.

Another user analyzed Ruehlemann’s photo and theorized that he did not look “excited” while being vaccinated but possibly had to take the dose as he lived in New York and had to work in the city:

kihapo @busurfer2 he did not look excited but being in NY he had to get it to still live and work there. @DiedSuddenly_ So sadhe did not look excited but being in NY he had to get it to still live and work there. @DiedSuddenly_ So sad 😞 he did not look excited but being in NY he had to get it to still live and work there.

Several other social media users also shared their anti-vaccination theories on Twitter:

Aishah Ball @AishahBall @DiedSuddenly_ If this was someone in my family I would want an autopsy. An autopsy can find spike proteins which are specifically related to the jab (not the virus) which have caused the damage and therefore prove the jab as the cause. @DiedSuddenly_ If this was someone in my family I would want an autopsy. An autopsy can find spike proteins which are specifically related to the jab (not the virus) which have caused the damage and therefore prove the jab as the cause.

Lorrie Sarafin @lorrieatLDP @DiedSuddenly_ Every single human on this planet deserves to know the truth. I do fear for the future of our species. @DiedSuddenly_ Every single human on this planet deserves to know the truth. I do fear for the future of our species.

On the contrary, many also debunked the speculations and fears related to COVID-19 vaccines:

Roger Kent @Roger_Kent_ @MichaelSparo



A 2014 review estimated that among athletes ages 9–40 years, sudden cardiac death occurred in 1 out of every 40,000–80,000 people. Sudden cardiac death is more common by on among elite athletes, occurring in about 1 out of every 8,253 people per year. @DiedSuddenly_ Maybe it isn’t the jab?A 2014 review estimated that among athletes ages 9–40 years, sudden cardiac death occurred in 1 out of every 40,000–80,000 people. Sudden cardiac death is more common by on among elite athletes, occurring in about 1 out of every 8,253 people per year. @MichaelSparo @DiedSuddenly_ Maybe it isn’t the jab?A 2014 review estimated that among athletes ages 9–40 years, sudden cardiac death occurred in 1 out of every 40,000–80,000 people. Sudden cardiac death is more common by on among elite athletes, occurring in about 1 out of every 8,253 people per year.

Jen @Kikemiamigo14 @DiedSuddenly_ And you have zero idea how he died and when it comes out as something other than “the jab” you won’t walk it back. Shameful! @DiedSuddenly_ And you have zero idea how he died and when it comes out as something other than “the jab” you won’t walk it back. Shameful!

Felix the Black Cat 🇧🇷 @FelixTheBlackC4 @DiedSuddenly_ We shouldn’t jump to conclusions. The dodgy “vaccine” rollout is of course a boon for anyone wanting to murder someone and not get the blame. “Died WITH Covid” was also much loved by any Mafia poisoner wanting to avoid any autopsy on his victims! @DiedSuddenly_ We shouldn’t jump to conclusions. The dodgy “vaccine” rollout is of course a boon for anyone wanting to murder someone and not get the blame. “Died WITH Covid” was also much loved by any Mafia poisoner wanting to avoid any autopsy on his victims!

As speculation continues to pour in online, it remains unclear what prompted Jeremy Ruehlemann’s untimely death. No source close to the model has shared any information related to his vaccination or hinted towards his death being connected to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ruehlemann hailed from New Jersey and modeled for designers including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Perry Ellis, and brands like Ralph Lauren, Superdry, and Zara, among others. He also appeared in publications like GQ and Playhouse Magazine.

The model was represented by the talent agencies Next Models, IMM Brussels, The Mgmt Sydney, Soul NYC, and Core Hamburg.

Poll : 0 votes