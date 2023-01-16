4 celebs who didn't attend 2023 Critics Choice Awards because of Covid

The 28th Critics Choice Awards saw several prominent stars missing from the ceremony that was held this Sunday, January 15, 2023. Fans are naturally curious as to why they missed out on their favorite celebrities on the award show, despite all of them bagging some prominent nominations for their splendid work. Nominees Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Jamie Lee Curtis, along with presenter Michelle Pfeiffer, sat out the Critics Choice Awards show owing to testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Despite notable absences, the award ceremony was a star-studded event where Everything Everywhere All at Once won the most number of awards, including Best Picture, Best Editing, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Original Screenplay. Next in line was Better Call Saul, which bagged awards in three categories.

4 celebrities who gave the 28th Critics Choice Awards a miss and why

Jamie Lee Curtis

Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on Friday, January 13, 2023, just two days before the Critics Choice Awards, that she had contracted the COVID-19 virus. She made the announcement three days after attending the Golden Globes on January 10, 2023. The actress shared on Instagram:

“F**K COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life’s terms. I’m glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn’t go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs.”

Curtis was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once and she was expected to attend Sunday’s ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and the BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills on Saturday, January 14. Sadly, she couldn't attend either. She further said,

“I was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew. I’m so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people.”

Michelle Pfeiffer

Only the next day, celebrity Michelle Pfeiffer, who was going to present Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award, also took to Twitter to reveal that she would be unable to attend the Critics Choice Awards ceremony as she was suffering from the coronavirus. Pfeiffer wrote on Instagram:

“I’m so sorry to be missing the Critics Choice Awards today. Yep, Covid. Especially disappointed not to witness @thejeffbridges receive his Lifetime Achievement Award. Pauline Kail said it best – ‘He (Jeff) may be the most natural and least self-conscious actor that has ever lived.’ EVER LIVED. It is what all actors strive for, and Jeff hits it every time…with every role that he slips into. Congratulations Jeff and to all the nominees! 👏👏👏."

Colin Farrell

After Curtis, nominee Colin Farrell too was forced to skip the Critics Choice Awards this year. The Banshees of Inisherin actor, who won the Golden Globes for Best Actor and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award in the category of Best Actor too, tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Golden Globes.

Farrell is one of Ireland's greatest actors, and has been the recipient of two Golden Globes for his memorable performances. He is best known for his performances in Horrible Bosses (2011), Total Recall (2012), Seven Psychopaths (2012), and The Batman (2022).

Brendan Gleeson

Domhnall Gleeson Haven @DomhnallGHaven Andrew Cole heard our prayers and here it is a lovely father and son photo of Domhnall and Brendan Gleeson at the #GoldenGlobes Precious Andrew Cole heard our prayers and here it is a lovely father and son photo of Domhnall and Brendan Gleeson at the #GoldenGlobes Precious ❤️ https://t.co/I6cWSyXeQj

The Banshees of Inisherin actor, Brendan Gleeson, was nominated for the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor, and he too had to sit out the ceremony due to COVID-19.

Gleeson has a number of accolades to his name. He has won three IFTA Awards, two BIFAs, and a Primetime Emmy Award. He has also been nominated twice for a BAFTA Award and five times for a Golden Globe Award. This year, he was also nominated for a Critics Choice Award in the category of Best Supporting Actor.

Farrell and Gleeson's movie, The Banshees of Inisherin, was also nominated for Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards. Everything Everywhere All at Once won the award.

