The Batman 2 confirmed, Matt Reeves directing

Matt Reeves, director of the critically acclaimed 2022 movie The Batman, has confirmed that its sequel is currently in the development stage.

The Batman starred Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot/Penguin.

The movie was a box office success, grossing over $770 million against a $185–200 million budget. It was praised for its acting, music, editing, cinematography, Reeves' direction, visual style, action sequences, and story. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that fans are excited at the prospect of a sequel.

The Batman director Matt Reeves is excited about what's in store for the sequel

In a recent interview with Collider, director Matt Reeves revealed that The Batman sequel is currently being developed. He initially just mentioned that he was working on a movie but eventually revealed that the movie was none other than The Batman sequel. Reeves shared:

"We're deep in it and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it's really exciting, and I'm really excited about what we're doing.”

The 2022 movie moved away from the superhero's origin story and zoomed in on a darker part of Bruce Wayne's life where he is shown dealing with his grief-fuelled rage and violence. Reeves also revealed that Robert Pattinson will be returning as the titular character in the upcoming film. He said:

"(I am) really excited to be doing that with Rob (Robert Pattinson), because I just think he’s such a special person and actor."

The news comes as a relief to fans as DC has axed several actors from superhero roles since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as heads of DC Studios and made a deal with Warner Bros Discovery. The Wonder Woman film with Gal Gadot has been scrapped and Henry Cavill will no longer be portraying Superman. It is also being speculated that Jason Momoa will not return in the upcoming Aquaman films.

Meanwhile, the director is also working on a miniseries with HBO, centered around Batman villain Penguin. Colin Farrell is expected to play the lead in the show. In an earlier interview, Reeves spoke about the upcoming series, saying:

"We are very, very soon going to start shooting The Penguin with Colin. That is super exciting. There are some other things we have planned too. […] The BatVerse of what we’re doing has me very, very excited, and I’m very passionate about it."

No other details about The Batman sequel have been made public yet, and fans can only wait for more information about the film to be revealed in the upcoming months.

What is The Batman about?

The 2022 American superhero film is based on the DC Comics character Batman. The film sees the caped crusader fighting crime in Gotham City for two years, uncovering corruption while pursuing the Riddler, a serial killer who targets Gotham's wealthiest people.

The IMDB synopsis of the film reads:

"When a sadistic serial killer begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption and question his family's involvement."

The Batman became the seventh highest grossing film of 2022 and is said to have drawn inspiration from the works of Alfred Hitchcock and the New Hollywood era.

