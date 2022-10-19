Matt Reeves, the critically acclaimed director of the 2022 reboot of the Batman movie franchise starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, is currently making a much-anticipated sequel to the movie, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
According to the report, Matt Reeves is also developing a spinoff series that focuses on the titular character Penguin, portrayed by Colin Farrell. However, this is not where director Reeves' plan ends. Matt Reeves is reportedly also planning to expand the Reeves universe by creating movies that will shed light upon Batman rogues gallery.
Since the highly riveting news was released on Twitter, DC Comics fans, particularly fans of the Batman franchise, have expressed their concerns regarding Matt Reeves' plans.
Fans desperately wish that the spinoff movies would highlight the epic life of the hero, Batman.
The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, directed by Matt Reeves, gained a lot of popularity and became a massive hit all across the globe as it brought out and explored the investigative side of the fan-favorite superhero, Batman.
However, Reeves' recent spinoff plans, showcasing Batman rogues gallery with sinister characters including Scarecrow, Clayface, and Professor Pyg, did not sit well with fans of the franchise, and they took to Twitter to express their thoughts and opinions on the matter.
By the looks of the tweets, it is understandable that fans are not optimistic about director Reeve's upcoming Batman projects.
Reeves is reportedly having several meetings with potential writers and other directors for these spinoff movies featuring Batman villains such as Professor Pyg, Clayface, and Scarecrow. These installments are currently in the initial stages of filming.
Highly acclaimed American screenplay writer, director, and producer Reeves first came into the spotlight after creating the 1998 - 2002 Warner Brothers drama series, Felicity, along with J. J. Abrams.
Apart from 2022's The Batman, which he directed, produced, and co-wrote with Peter Craig, Reeves is also well-known for directing several notable movies, including the 2008 movie Cloverfield, the 2014 movie Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and the 2017 movie War for the Planet of the Apes.
Reeves has also served as the director, writer, or producer for several other noteworthy movies, such as Future Shock, The Pallbearer, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, The Yards, Let Me In, and Mother/Android.
He has also been involved with several well-known TV series, including Relativity, Homicide: Life on the Street, Gideon's Crossing, Miracles, Conviction, The Passage, Tales from the Loop, Away, Ordinary Joe, and Surveillance.
It will be pretty interesting to see what new DC Comics projects the director comes up with next. Meanwhile, Reeves' Penguin spinoff series featuring Colin Farrell is set to start filming next year.
