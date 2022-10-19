Matt Reeves, the critically acclaimed director of the 2022 reboot of the Batman movie franchise starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, is currently making a much-anticipated sequel to the movie, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the report, Matt Reeves is also developing a spinoff series that focuses on the titular character Penguin, portrayed by Colin Farrell. However, this is not where director Reeves' plan ends. Matt Reeves is reportedly also planning to expand the Reeves universe by creating movies that will shed light upon Batman rogues gallery.

Since the highly riveting news was released on Twitter, DC Comics fans, particularly fans of the Batman franchise, have expressed their concerns regarding Matt Reeves' plans.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



Various projects from Scarecrow to Clayface to Professor Pyg. are in very early stages of gestation.



(Source: Matt Reeves is meeting with writers & directors for ‘THE BATMAN’ spin-off movies and TV shows focused on Batman’s rogues gallery.Various projects from Scarecrow to Clayface to Professor Pyg. are in very early stages of gestation.(Source: hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n… Matt Reeves is meeting with writers & directors for ‘THE BATMAN’ spin-off movies and TV shows focused on Batman’s rogues gallery.Various projects from Scarecrow to Clayface to Professor Pyg. are in very early stages of gestation.(Source: hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-n…) https://t.co/JnbOF1vQPE

Fans desperately wish that the spinoff movies would highlight the epic life of the hero, Batman.

🌳🌴🇮🇶MOHAMED ALSADY @Mohamadalsadiy

In detail, developing events, and avoiding the boring routine of telling the story, films have become consumed and this must be discussed seriously @DiscussingFilm Frankly, I wish the movie series would focus on the life of the BatmanIn detail, developing events, and avoiding the boring routine of telling the story, films have become consumed and this must be discussed seriously @DiscussingFilm Frankly, I wish the movie series would focus on the life of the BatmanIn detail, developing events, and avoiding the boring routine of telling the story, films have become consumed and this must be discussed seriously

Fans took Twitter by storm to express their concerns with director Matt Reeves' Batman villain spinoffs plan

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, directed by Matt Reeves, gained a lot of popularity and became a massive hit all across the globe as it brought out and explored the investigative side of the fan-favorite superhero, Batman.

However, Reeves' recent spinoff plans, showcasing Batman rogues gallery with sinister characters including Scarecrow, Clayface, and Professor Pyg, did not sit well with fans of the franchise, and they took to Twitter to express their thoughts and opinions on the matter.

LAST-LINE @lastlineshow @ZBrag101 @DiscussingFilm Also do people really want to see a whole movie where the villains are the main character. It works for some characters but most of the time the best part of the villain is the interactions between the hero and the villain. @ZBrag101 @DiscussingFilm Also do people really want to see a whole movie where the villains are the main character. It works for some characters but most of the time the best part of the villain is the interactions between the hero and the villain.

Rx 🧸 @RussBurnerAcc @DiscussingFilm we not watching lil bro.. mid reeves couldn’t deliver with the first film. this will be worse @DiscussingFilm we not watching lil bro.. mid reeves couldn’t deliver with the first film. this will be worse

Jay @cooly_bobby @DiscussingFilm Really don’t need a spin-off of his rogue gallery. They could be working on films for anti hero’s like a death stroke or Lobo @DiscussingFilm Really don’t need a spin-off of his rogue gallery. They could be working on films for anti hero’s like a death stroke or Lobo

Ben Denney @BenDenney2 @DiscussingFilm I loved The Batman, but all these possible spin off shows gives me an eye roll. Just focus on the next film, Mr Freeze, Scarecrow, Calendar Man, and Professor Pig, Court of Owls, the possibilities are endless. Just stay focused and don’t get sidetracked. @DiscussingFilm I loved The Batman, but all these possible spin off shows gives me an eye roll. Just focus on the next film, Mr Freeze, Scarecrow, Calendar Man, and Professor Pig, Court of Owls, the possibilities are endless. Just stay focused and don’t get sidetracked.

Max @Woodstock_TV @DiscussingFilm I just hope these shows don’t feature the villains as like “redeemable main characters”. Would like if Batman villains could stay villains, and not get watered down to Anti-Hero status. (Like Sony is doing with Spidey Villains) @DiscussingFilm I just hope these shows don’t feature the villains as like “redeemable main characters”. Would like if Batman villains could stay villains, and not get watered down to Anti-Hero status. (Like Sony is doing with Spidey Villains)

Grey @Grey1371 @DiscussingFilm I think that supernatural villains like clayface and poison ivy do not fit this orld (not without being changed a lot) They should stick with the more human characters, just my opinion @DiscussingFilm I think that supernatural villains like clayface and poison ivy do not fit this orld (not without being changed a lot) They should stick with the more human characters, just my opinion

EarthboundMan5 @EarthboundMan5 @DiscussingFilm Dear lord please do not ruin the Reeves universe with a bunch of villain movies this is gonna be the Sony Spider-Man Universe all over again @DiscussingFilm Dear lord please do not ruin the Reeves universe with a bunch of villain movies this is gonna be the Sony Spider-Man Universe all over again

Amaze @Amaze2174 @DiscussingFilm Feels like to many shows that won’t go anywhere @DiscussingFilm Feels like to many shows that won’t go anywhere

JRDN 👁️🎃 @jordananimate @DiscussingFilm after seeing garbage bag Riddler, I hate to think what Reeves will do to other villains ..... @DiscussingFilm after seeing garbage bag Riddler, I hate to think what Reeves will do to other villains .....

By the looks of the tweets, it is understandable that fans are not optimistic about director Reeve's upcoming Batman projects.

Reeves is reportedly having several meetings with potential writers and other directors for these spinoff movies featuring Batman villains such as Professor Pyg, Clayface, and Scarecrow. These installments are currently in the initial stages of filming.

Learn all about the director Matt Reeves

A still of Matt Reeves (Image Via Wikipedia)

Highly acclaimed American screenplay writer, director, and producer Reeves first came into the spotlight after creating the 1998 - 2002 Warner Brothers drama series, Felicity, along with J. J. Abrams.

Apart from 2022's The Batman, which he directed, produced, and co-wrote with Peter Craig, Reeves is also well-known for directing several notable movies, including the 2008 movie Cloverfield, the 2014 movie Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and the 2017 movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

Reeves has also served as the director, writer, or producer for several other noteworthy movies, such as Future Shock, The Pallbearer, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, The Yards, Let Me In, and Mother/Android.

He has also been involved with several well-known TV series, including Relativity, Homicide: Life on the Street, Gideon's Crossing, Miracles, Conviction, The Passage, Tales from the Loop, Away, Ordinary Joe, and Surveillance.

It will be pretty interesting to see what new DC Comics projects the director comes up with next. Meanwhile, Reeves' Penguin spinoff series featuring Colin Farrell is set to start filming next year.

