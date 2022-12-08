Have there been arrests made in Shanquella Robinson's case? Sister Quilla Long demands for justice in latest interview 

Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death in October has left the world puzzled after the North Carolina woman was killed while vacationing with friends in Cabo, Mexico. However, amid conflicting reports from the authorities, Robinson’s family members are now addressing the whole issue and how they want justice for Shanquella.

Shanquella’s sister, Quilla Long, held a press conference on Wednesday, November 7, saying that nobody was arrested, despite authorities claiming to have issued a warrant.

During the conference, Quilla also described her idea of justice and said that everyone should be arrested and extradited.

“Everybody being arrested and doing time in Mexico. Everybody being extradited over there and doing their time there. That would be justice for us as of now.”

While there were videos of a woman beating up Shanquella, the friends claimed that the woman died due to alcohol poisoning. Last month, Mexican authorities claimed that they had one alleged suspect and had issued an arrest warrant. However, it is still unclear if an arrest was made.

More details about Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death explored after authorities claim that she was a victim of femicide

With the autopsy report stating that Shanquella Robinson died due to “severe spinal cord injury,” the authorities are now looking into the case as femicide. Mexican prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya reportedly said:

"This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, and there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor. Actually, it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression.

"We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim, and the culprit.”

At the end of November 2022, a few police reports stated that Shanquella suffered from seizures for three hours after the medics arrived at the resort where Shanquella and her friends were staying.

This shocking revelation by the American Medical Center brought a new twist to the story, as the previous death certificate produced by Mexican authorities claimed that Robinson died within 15 minutes of suffering a spinal cord injury.

Previously, Shanquella Robinson’s parents stated that the attack on their daughter was set up

After watching the video of Shanquella Robinson being beaten brutally by a woman, Quilla claimed that the physical fight took her sister's life. She also claimed that the friend Khalil Cooke seemed nervous when he met the family. Long further stated:

"Now that stuff done happen, I can go back and say "that’s why he was pacing," I mean, you would have thought he was coming off something like he was high. He was nervous, he was sweating, and grabbing his beard… It had to be eating him up then."

B. Scott @lovebscott 'They All Were Giving Us A Lie': Shanquella Robinson's Sister Speaks Out lovebscott.com/giving-us-lie-… 'They All Were Giving Us A Lie': Shanquella Robinson's Sister Speaks Out lovebscott.com/giving-us-lie-…

Shanquella's father, Bernard, too, felt that the friends, especially Cooke, knew what happened to his daughter at the resort. He also stated how he feels and believes that the attack was set up and that his daughter had been killed deliberately.

There is no news about any further arrests by the authorities. Currently, the FBI’s Charlotte branch is investigating the matter and trying to find out what exactly happened to Shanquella Robinson at the resort in Mexico.

Poll : 0 votes