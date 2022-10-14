Did they shut down Cartoon Network ? Warner Brother merger explained as RIP memes take over Twitter

Cartoon Network fans have been in an uproar over the last few days. Warner Bros. Discovery amidst news of mass layoffs and rumors of the channel's shut down, confirmed a merger between their two studios.

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Collider revealed that Warner Brothers Animation and Cartoon Network Studios will combine as part of a "strategic realignment" for the company.

The Art Director of Cartoon Network, David DePasquale, was quick to assuage fears and put a stop to sensationalized rumors in a tweet that read:

David DePasquale



Your lack of journalistic integrity is showing, dude. Shame on @cartoonbrew for spreading panic. These are decisions that affect real people, studios, & jobs, and it seems like you're concerned with crafting a story with the most sensationalized (inaccurate) version of events.

He added:

Remember how much animation brings you joy. This industry has always had its ups and downs, but we always manage to make it through it all ❤️

The two studios will keep their separate labels, but will now share production and development teams. Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, the third studio under Warner Bros. Discovery, will remain a separate entity. All three labels will continue to be headed by the studios' President, Sam Register.

Despite assurances that the output would remain "relatively unchanged," fans have taken to trending "RIP Cartoon Network" on Twitter.

RIP Cartoon Network: Twitter anticipates the worst

Long-time fans have lost faith in the company as a result of its recent moves. In August, HBO Max announced the abrupt removal of 30 animated titles from its catalog, making David Zaslav, CEO and President of Warner Bros. Discovery, a public enemy.

" RIP Cartoon Network "s trending because The CEO at WB is incompetent



-Cancelling Batgirl a near finished movie



-Removing old shows from your streaming service to save money



-Cancelling upcoming projects



-Firing/closing positions at CN to merge WB and CN



-Cancelling Batgirl a near finished movie

-Removing old shows from your streaming service to save money

-Cancelling upcoming projects

-Firing/closing positions at CN to merge WB and CN

Thanks a lot davey.

Fans now wonder what the merger could mean for the creative liberty of the studio.

Mhuyo @Mhuyo at this point im just... what a year for animators huh at this point im just... what a year for animators huh https://t.co/jKbraoLwSz

There is considerable doubt about Cartoon Network's ability to continue producing original content and risky productions such as the megahit Steven Universe.

Ben 10 News



1994-2022



1994-2022

While the brand will still exist, Cartoon Network Studios will be merged with Warner Bros. Animation. Rip Cartoon Network Studios (as we know it)

Many shared how the channel comprised a big part of their childhood and shared their gratitude.

RIP Cartoon Network

Have a video I found in discord

Have a video I found in discord RIP Cartoon NetworkHave a video I found in discord https://t.co/L2Lg6UktyY

Thank you for all the years RIP Cartoon Network 🖤🖤🖤

Some took the opportunity to reminisce about an earlier era of the channel.

The only Cartoon Network I'll ever remember and celebrate is the one of the late 90s and 2000s. Miss that era still. However it sucks that people of this time are losing it. RIP Cartoon Network

Some felt that the channel was on a decline from much earlier and this was just the death knell.

I have Fond Memories growing up with Cartoon Network.



Ben 10, Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy, Robot Boy, Regular Show, Adventure Show, Powerpuff Girls etc



Unfortunately since 2015 Cartoon Network went all in on Calarts & it's been a Carcass ever since.



Ben 10, Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy, Robot Boy, Regular Show, Adventure Show, Powerpuff Girls etc

Unfortunately since 2015 Cartoon Network went all in on Calarts & it's been a Carcass ever since.

RIP Cartoon Network

RIP Cartoon Network. Though to be fair, let's face it, it hasn't been the same for a long, long time now. Most of what's depicted here was the most popular, and has long been off air and discontinued. CN died for me a long, long time ago. Though I'll never forget the memories.

Fans worry that content will be compromised

The merger was announced just days after Warner Bros. Discovery announced a round of major layoffs that resulted in 82 employees receiving pink slips. It has been confirmed that the 43 open positions will not be filled anytime soon.

This latest measure, in a string of cost-cutting initiatives, such as removing titles, pulling movies, and canceling upcoming projects brings with it a host of concerns from fans.

Fans are baffled as to how two distinct production branches with their own budgets can continue to produce at their previous levels of output after being forced to share resources in this manner.

However, according to a company-wide memo, the approved projects from the two studios are still in active production.

