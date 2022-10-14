Did they shut down Cartoon Network ? Warner Brother merger explained as RIP memes take over Twitter

Cartoon Network fans have been in an uproar over the last few days. Warner Bros. Discovery amidst news of mass layoffs and rumors of the channel's shut down, confirmed a merger between their two studios.
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Collider revealed that Warner Brothers Animation and Cartoon Network Studios will combine as part of a "strategic realignment" for the company.
The Art Director of Cartoon Network, David DePasquale, was quick to assuage fears and put a stop to sensationalized rumors in a tweet that read:
He added:
Remember how much animation brings you joy. This industry has always had its ups and downs, but we always manage to make it through it all ❤️
The two studios will keep their separate labels, but will now share production and development teams. Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, the third studio under Warner Bros. Discovery, will remain a separate entity. All three labels will continue to be headed by the studios' President, Sam Register.
Despite assurances that the output would remain "relatively unchanged," fans have taken to trending "RIP Cartoon Network" on Twitter.
RIP Cartoon Network: Twitter anticipates the worst
Long-time fans have lost faith in the company as a result of its recent moves. In August, HBO Max announced the abrupt removal of 30 animated titles from its catalog, making David Zaslav, CEO and President of Warner Bros. Discovery, a public enemy.
Fans now wonder what the merger could mean for the creative liberty of the studio.
There is considerable doubt about Cartoon Network's ability to continue producing original content and risky productions such as the megahit Steven Universe.
Many shared how the channel comprised a big part of their childhood and shared their gratitude.
Some took the opportunity to reminisce about an earlier era of the channel.
Some felt that the channel was on a decline from much earlier and this was just the death knell.
Fans worry that content will be compromised
The merger was announced just days after Warner Bros. Discovery announced a round of major layoffs that resulted in 82 employees receiving pink slips. It has been confirmed that the 43 open positions will not be filled anytime soon.
This latest measure, in a string of cost-cutting initiatives, such as removing titles, pulling movies, and canceling upcoming projects brings with it a host of concerns from fans.
Fans are baffled as to how two distinct production branches with their own budgets can continue to produce at their previous levels of output after being forced to share resources in this manner.
However, according to a company-wide memo, the approved projects from the two studios are still in active production.