''They deserved so much better'': Fans on Twitter slam Warner Bros. after Batgirl movie cancellation

Leslie Grace's Batgirl, one of DC's most anticipated movies, has been canceled by Warner Bros., per Deadline. Filming was reportedly over, and the movie was set to arrive on HBO Max, but Warner Bros. pulled the plug, citing cost-cutting measures.
Ever since the official announcement was made, fans on Twitter have been expressing their disappointment over the decision. One user mentioned that the cast and crew of the film ''deserved so much better.''
Without further ado, let's take a look at some more reactions on Twitter.
Twitter outraged over Batgirl movie cancellation
Several angry fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Warner Bros. canceling the much-awaited movie Batgirl, with many slamming the media giant for going ahead with Flash despite the assault and child grooming allegations against lead actor Ezra Miller.
Scroll down to find out some of the reactions on Twitter to Warner Bros. scrapping the new DC flick:
Many were disappointed that they wouldn't get to see lead actress Leslie Grace in the role of Batgirl. Others questioned Warner Bros.' decision to cancel the film whilst pointing out that Sony re-released Morbius, which was a commercial failure and was widely panned by critics and audiences.
Earlier on Tuesday, Warner Bros. released a statement, officially announcing the news that Batgirl has been canceled. It reads:
''The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.''
Warner Bros. has recently been going through an internal restructuring after a change in leadership. Per The Hollywood Reporter, several insiders noted that the media conglomerate is focusing more on theatrical films instead of direct-to-OTT releases. This resulted in Batgirl being scrapped despite it being made on an average DC budget of $80 million.
More details about Batgirl plot and cast
The plot of Batgirl revolves around its titular character, who sets out to fight crime in Gotham City. It stars Leslie Grace in the lead role, along with J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser, among many others in pivotal roles. Grace is a young, promising actress who is best known for her sensational performance in Jon M. Chu's musical drama, In the Heights. She's also a noted singer who's been nominated for Latin Grammys three times in her career. Grace has collaborated with many artists, including the South Korean boy band Super Junior.
Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars several others in crucial roles, including:
- Ivory Aquino
- Jacob Scipio
- Corey Johnson
- Ethan Kai
- Rebecca Front
The film is helmed by the noted Moroccan filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah from a screenplay written by Christina Hodson. The duo are known for directing the Will Smith starrer Bad Boys for Life, Black, and Gangsta.