''They deserved so much better'': Fans on Twitter slam Warner Bros. after Batgirl movie cancellation

Leslie Grace's Batgirl, one of DC's most anticipated movies, has been canceled by Warner Bros., per Deadline. Filming was reportedly over, and the movie was set to arrive on HBO Max, but Warner Bros. pulled the plug, citing cost-cutting measures.

Ever since the official announcement was made, fans on Twitter have been expressing their disappointment over the decision. One user mentioned that the cast and crew of the film ''deserved so much better.''

Kasey @RawbertBeef They deserved so much better. I hope we see this Batgirl and this Firefly in another project one day. They deserved so much better. I hope we see this Batgirl and this Firefly in another project one day. https://t.co/mtBjOtWcQU

Without further ado, let's take a look at some more reactions on Twitter.

Twitter outraged over Batgirl movie cancellation

Several angry fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Warner Bros. canceling the much-awaited movie Batgirl, with many slamming the media giant for going ahead with Flash despite the assault and child grooming allegations against lead actor Ezra Miller.

Scroll down to find out some of the reactions on Twitter to Warner Bros. scrapping the new DC flick:

Kasey @RawbertBeef Marvel Studios: Buckle up because we’re releasing SEVENTY-THREE MOVIES next year!



Sony: Go see Morbius. Go see Morbius again.



WB: Batgirl’s cancelled btw. Marvel Studios: Buckle up because we’re releasing SEVENTY-THREE MOVIES next year!Sony: Go see Morbius. Go see Morbius again.WB: Batgirl’s cancelled btw.

Kasey @RawbertBeef We are living in a society where Morbius was in theaters not once, but TWICE, and Batgirl can’t even get an HBO Max debut. We are living in a society where Morbius was in theaters not once, but TWICE, and Batgirl can’t even get an HBO Max debut.

JJ @WildeePatrol If Sony can release Morbius, Warner Brothers Discovery can release Batgirl If Sony can release Morbius, Warner Brothers Discovery can release Batgirl

aimée ☆ JLI's pr manager @sapphyreblayze The fact that DC are willing to cancel Batgirl, a movie that's had ZERO production issues, just to supposedly save a bit of money, but haven't cancelled The Flash despite that movie's production being an utter nightmare and its main star being toxic... it's genuinely bizarre. The fact that DC are willing to cancel Batgirl, a movie that's had ZERO production issues, just to supposedly save a bit of money, but haven't cancelled The Flash despite that movie's production being an utter nightmare and its main star being toxic... it's genuinely bizarre.

Hannah 🤎 @rejectedhannah Batgirl scrapped but Flash is still on the release schedule… Batgirl scrapped but Flash is still on the release schedule… https://t.co/fhkfwp3T02

troyoboyo17 is in mourning over Scoob 2 @troyoboyo17 If you were a “champion for director freedom” with the Snyder Cut but are now happy that WB is canceling Batgirl you gotta be the biggest hypocrite on the planet If you were a “champion for director freedom” with the Snyder Cut but are now happy that WB is canceling Batgirl you gotta be the biggest hypocrite on the planet

Ezra Cubero @EzraCubero Leslie Grace was incredible in IN THE HEIGHTS. BATGIRL was supposed to be her chance to become a bonafide movie star. WB is taking that away from us. And I will not stand for it. #ReleaseTheBatgirlMovie Leslie Grace was incredible in IN THE HEIGHTS. BATGIRL was supposed to be her chance to become a bonafide movie star. WB is taking that away from us. And I will not stand for it. #ReleaseTheBatgirlMovie https://t.co/gaGNAdJh7E

James @arc_blog WB: Batgirl isn’t good enough to release, we’re going to eat that cost instead and save our brand rep



Sony: We put Morbius, the worst superhero movie since Fant4stic, in theaters TWICE WB: Batgirl isn’t good enough to release, we’re going to eat that cost instead and save our brand repSony: We put Morbius, the worst superhero movie since Fant4stic, in theaters TWICE https://t.co/Xojv1ywrHk

Many were disappointed that they wouldn't get to see lead actress Leslie Grace in the role of Batgirl. Others questioned Warner Bros.' decision to cancel the film whilst pointing out that Sony re-released Morbius, which was a commercial failure and was widely panned by critics and audiences.

Earlier on Tuesday, Warner Bros. released a statement, officially announcing the news that Batgirl has been canceled. It reads:

''The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.''

Warner Bros. has recently been going through an internal restructuring after a change in leadership. Per The Hollywood Reporter, several insiders noted that the media conglomerate is focusing more on theatrical films instead of direct-to-OTT releases. This resulted in Batgirl being scrapped despite it being made on an average DC budget of $80 million.

More details about Batgirl plot and cast

The plot of Batgirl revolves around its titular character, who sets out to fight crime in Gotham City. It stars Leslie Grace in the lead role, along with J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton, and Brendan Fraser, among many others in pivotal roles. Grace is a young, promising actress who is best known for her sensational performance in Jon M. Chu's musical drama, In the Heights. She's also a noted singer who's been nominated for Latin Grammys three times in her career. Grace has collaborated with many artists, including the South Korean boy band Super Junior.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also stars several others in crucial roles, including:

Ivory Aquino

Jacob Scipio

Corey Johnson

Ethan Kai

Rebecca Front

The film is helmed by the noted Moroccan filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah from a screenplay written by Christina Hodson. The duo are known for directing the Will Smith starrer Bad Boys for Life, Black, and Gangsta.

