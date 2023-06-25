Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 release date, air time and plot

The special Star Wars behind-the-scenes documentary on Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will be released on Wednesday, June 28 on Disney Plus at 3 am ET. The series will feature the “making of season 3” of the show. It is unclear if it will be multiple episodes long (like season 1 and 2) or will feature just one single long episode (like Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett).

The show will explore what happened behind the curtains and in the meeting halls while making the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, an Emmy-award winning series. It will feature multiple interviews with the crew and the showmakers. Fans will get to see how the costumes were designed, the visual affects added to the green screen and the writer’s meetings to create the script.

What to expect from Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Making of season 3?

The third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was focused on the journey of Katan Kryze as she tried to get the Mandalorian civilization back to its glorious times. She wanted to find the Darksaber weapon, which was in the hands of wrongful owner Din Djarin. Katan met many characters from the Star Wars in her journey like Lizzo and Jack Black.

The cast members of the eight-episode-long season were Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff and Giancarlo Esposito. The directors of the show are Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi and Rick Famuyiwa.

The original series was already released in May-April 2023 and it's description reads:

"After the fall of the Galactic Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy."

The directors discussed the process of creating such a magical film for the younger kids. Jon commented that the enthusiasm on the sets was infectous, and the crew also revealed that they brought many machines from all the sets of the show.

Bryce said that the entire process was based on "making breakthroughs" and solving problems. Rick thanked the cast for bringing their own expreirnces of the galaxy to the set. Deborah Chow also commented that the cast wanted to "commit to the magic."

What happened in The Mandalorian season 3 ending?

In the end of The Mandalorian season 3, Bo-Katan Kryze and Moff Gideon had a final fight, where Grogu was on the former’s good team. Bo managed to take down Moff, and it was hinted that the series will return for its fourth season. Gideon captured Din, but Gorgu helped rescue him by using his newfound power.

Din was shocked to learn that Gideon was making a Star Wars cloning process in his lab. He destroyed the lab and defeated all of Moff’s clones, but it kept on reemerging, hinting of their appearance in the final film. Gideon destroyed the draksaber on his own before being overpowered by Bo, Din and Grogu.

Season 4 of the story has already been written, but it is unknown when the production will start.

Fans can see the Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 28.

