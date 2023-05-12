Foundation Season 2 on AppleTV+ - Release date, teaser, plot, and everything we know so far 

Season 2 of Foundation will premiere on AppleTV+ on Friday, July 14, 2023. This spectacular science fiction show is almost like a crossover between the Star Wars saga and 2021's hit epic science fiction, Dune. The show follows a psychohistorian named Hari Seldon who opposes the regime of the Galactic Empire as they strive to restore peace and stability to humankind.

The show stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Eto Demerze, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, Chipo Chung as the voice of the Deliverance operating system, and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. A number of faces even appear in recurring and guest roles.

Foundation Season 2 on AppleTV+ teaser and other details

The official teaser for the show released by AppleTV+:

From the above clip, it's safe to say that the upcoming season will have 10x more than everything we witnessed in the show's debut season. While the previous season showcased the establishment of the Foundation, the new season will focus on the rise of the Crisis of Religion within the rebels' ranks.

Queen Sareth's plot for total internal destruction is due to her obsession with revenge, while internal conflicts ravage the Cleons. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor will realize the true power of metallics as the conflict with the Empire starts taking a darker and grittier turn.

As the teaser ends, Hari sternly utters the words:

"All empires fall."

In an older interview with Newsweek, show co-creator David S. Goyer gave hints of what could happen in the upcoming season.

He said:

"Part of the fun of the show moving forward [is] we'll be seeing how different the various Cleons are."

He further stated:

"It's part of the jazz that we're playing with Terrence [Mann], Cassian [Bilton], and Lee [Pace] because, even though they're the same actors, some of the characters are going to be very different. One of the things that's exciting about this monkey wrench, that's thrown into the Genetic Empire, is what does that do when you introduce chaos into that system?"

Foundation Synopsis and other details

Created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, Foundation is loosely based on a series of books written by legendary American short story author Isaac Asimov.

According to an official Apple TV+ press release, the show's synopsis reads:

"When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons – a long line of emperor clones – fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever."

It continues:

"This monumental journey chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity."

David S. Goyer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robyn Asimov, Marcy Ross, Josh Friedman, and Cameron Welsh are among the show's executive producers.

