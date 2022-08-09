David McCullough net worth: Pulitzer prize winning author and historian's career explored as he dies aged 89

Famed American author David McCullough passed away on August 7, 2022 at the age of 89.

News of his demise was announced by his family on his Facebook handle on August 8. According to the post, McCullough passed away in Hingham, Mass. At the time of his death, he was "surrounded by his five children."

McCullough was a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006. His work covered a wide range of topics such as the Brooklyn Bridge, the Panama Canal, the Wright Brothers and more, making him one of the most renowned historians of his time.

In an official statement by publishing house Simon & Schuster, chief executive Jonathan Karp paid tribute to the author:

“David McCullough was a national treasure. His books brought history to life for millions of readers. Through his biographies, he dramatically illustrated the most ennobling parts of the American character."

McCullough passed away less than two months after the death of his wife, Rosalee Barnes.

How much was David McCullough's net worth? Exploring his illustrious career

The renowned author was a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and was born on July 7, 1933. As per Idol Networth, he had a net worth of $8 million - a result of his career as an author, historian, lecturer and narrator.

McCullough wrote about various topics after he graduated from the prestigious Yale University with a degree in English. His first book, titled The Johnstown Flood, was published in 1968 and landed him three more book contracts.

His fascination with the architecture of landmark structures like the Brooklyn Bridge and the Panama Canal heavily influenced his early works, leading him to author books like the Great Bridge (1972) and The Path Between the Seas (1977). The latter earned McCollough widespread critical acclaim and won the National Book Award in History.

He was also drawn to early American presidents and often wrote about them. His book on Harry Truman, titled Truman, was published in 1992 and won him his first Pulitzer Prize. John Adams, based on the US president by the same name, was published in 2001, and became the fastest selling non-fiction book in history, winning McCullough his second Pulitzer Prize.

Some of his other notable books include Mornings on Horseback (1981), Brave Companions (1991), 1776 (2005), In the Dark Streets Shineth: A 1941 Christmas Eve Story (2010), The Greater Journey (2011), The Wright Brothers (2015) and The American Spirit: Who We Are and What We Stand For (2017).

Moreover, David McCullough also lent his voice to films and television series like PBS' The American Experience, Seabiscuit, and The Civil War, an Emmy Award-winning documentary by Ken Burns.

In 2006, McCullough was conferred the nation’s highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the then-president, George W. Bush.

On the personal front, he tied the knot with Rosalee Barnes in 1954. The now-deceased couple are survived by their five children.

