DC fans can't wait for Netflix's The Sandman after trailer release at SDCC 2022

Tom Sturridge will be seen as Neil Gaiman’s Master Of Dreams (Image via Netflix)
Modified Jul 24, 2022 12:00 PM IST

The official trailer for Netflix's The Sandman was finally unveiled at the SDCC 2022.

The DC series, created by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg, stars Tom Sturridge in the lead role.

Ever since the trailer was dropped, several DC fans have taken to Twitter to express their enthusiasm for the series.

DC fans praise visual aesthetics, cinematography in Netflix's The Sandman trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss the new trailer for Netflix's The Sandman, which was released at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 event.

Viewers are in awe of the series' visual aesthetics, with many raving about the cinematography.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the trailer on Twitter:

HD STILLS FROM THE MASTERPIECE THAT IS THE SANDMAN TRAILER ⬇️ 🖤#TheSandman #SDCC https://t.co/FYd4Zsxh0I
THESE SHOTS ARE SPECTACULAR 🤯 #TheSandman https://t.co/WIJq3E7CzI
THE SOUND OF HER WINGS 🖤 #TheSandman https://t.co/kcR1qtabEv
this scene will BREAK me #TheSandman https://t.co/SzRBAyMYkj
The amount of times I've rewatched the trailer for THE SANDMAN is frankly unbelievable. August 5th can't come soon enough!#TheSandman https://t.co/sMVGRxLuyh
#TheSandman shots I love. https://t.co/v8uFxeMBBE
Can't Wait for This Series 🔥 #TheSandMan on August 5 https://t.co/XBbbCKZgM8
Dam... I LOOOVE this Version of "The Sandman" trailer #Sandman #SDCC2022 #TheSandman youtu.be/27SHW1l9nQE Chicken of the Cave!!!
Boyd Holbrook looks like a rockstar. World building looks amazing, can't wait to watch! #TheSandman twitter.com/Netflix_Sandma…
#TheSandman trailer 😍🔥🔥🔥

A quick look at the trailer

youtube-cover

The gripping trailer for The Sandman begins with a terrifying background score that establishes the series' mood and tone followed by a voice-over that says:

''Your waking world is shaped by dreams ... Dreams and nightmares that I create, and which I must control.''

The trailer is full of stunning visuals and features Tom Sturridge in fine form.

Along with the trailer, Netflix's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the series, which states:

''There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.''

The description further reads:

''THE SANDMAN is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures.''

More details about the cast

youtube-cover

The highly anticipated DC series features Tom Sturridge in the lead role, along with Gwendoline Christie and Boyd Holbrook, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles.

Sturridge is a noted British actor who's best known for his work on The Boat That Rocked, Being Julia and Like Minds.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars:

  • Charles Dance as Sir Roderick Burgess
  • Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne
  • Asim Chaudhry as Abel
  • Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death
  • Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain
Actors Patton Oswalt and Mark Hamill are a part of the show's voice cast as they lend their voices to Matthew the Raven and Mervyn Pumpkinhead, respectively.

As mentioned earlier, the show is helmed by Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg. All 10 episodes feature unique end titles designed by Dave McKean, the original Sandman comics cover artist.

The Sandman will be available to stream on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

