The Mandalorian season 3 ending explained: Does Gideon die?

After another season packed with action, adventure, and Grogu's (a.k.a. Baby Yoda's) cuteness, The Mandalorian came to the conclusion of its long-awaited third season. As expected, the finale featured a hoard of battles, some key revelations, and a timely resolution, which was quite different from the endings earlier. For a change, this time, the ending was a happy one.

The finale of The Mandalorian aired on April 19, and followed the battle between Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and her people and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his Imperial troopers. Of course, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his force-sensitive young companion, Grogu, were also a part of Bo's thunderous side that managed to take down the big bad, or so we think.

The season concluded with some hope for the future and some bright expectations, with everything going according to plan for once.

Disclaimer: The thoughts reflected in this article are purely those of the author, which may be subjective in nature.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 ending: Did Mandalore win?

The final episode of The Mandalorian saw a passionate battle between the people of Mandalore and the evil forces of Gideon. Bo-Katan Kryze, who had terrific character development over the past few weeks, made sure to take up the leader's role as the forces clashed in a carefully curated battle sequence.

Deep into the battle, Gideon captured Din in his grasp. Grogu used his newfound power of force to rescue his caretaker and escape Gideon unharmed. After this, Bo and Din planned to take on the evil leader once and for all.

The Mandalorian @themandalorian



The season finale starts streaming tomorrow on Murals from all around the world were created to celebrate the global phenomenon that is #TheMandalorian The season finale starts streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus Murals from all around the world were created to celebrate the global phenomenon that is #TheMandalorian.The season finale starts streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/LNg1JHaumt

As Din went out in search of Gideon, he stumbled upon something extraordinary. He found the latter's lab, which contained something sinister. It was revealed that Gideon was trying to master the cloning process, a central Star Wars cannon that keeps recurring over the entire franchise.

Din found multiple clones of Gideon himself, indicating that he hoped to create a Force-sensitive army in his image. The former took the chance of the latter not being there and destroyed the lab for good. He also killed all the clones along with it. But as everybody knows, the Empire will continue cloning in the future, resulting in Emporer Palpatine getting resurrected in the final film of Star Wars.

As Gideon finally found Grogu and Din, a brutal battle ensued, with Bo-Katan also involved this time. Despite Gideon destroying the draksaber, he ultimately lost out to Grogu, Din, and Bo, who overpowered him just when the ship crashed into the base.

While it was not shown whether Gideon died, it was strongly indicated that he fell prey to the fire that broke out in the crash. The Mandalorian may bring him back, although, as Star Wars shows and films have time and again resurrected dead characters one way or another.

After the battle ended, Bo took her rightful place as the leader of Mandalore for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Din took Grogu to the Living Waters, where he told the Armorer (Emily Swallow) that he wanted Grogu to be his official apprentice. After the Armorer explained that would need the approval of his parents, Din finally adopted Grogu as his son. He would henceforth be known as Din Grogu, son of Din Djarin.

It was hinted in the end that Grodu and Din will continue to work together and help the universe. The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 is now streaming on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes