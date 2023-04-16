What time will The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 (finale) air on Disney+? Plot and more explored

The Mandalorian, the top-rated mega-hit space Western adventure series, which is currently in its third season, is all set to make its arrival with the much-anticipated episode 8. This will mark the season's final episode, which will air exclusively on Disney+, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 3:01 am ET / 12:00 am PT.

The show has built its very own fandom over the last two seasons due to its fascinating storylines. It's safe to say that fans of The Mandalorian have been buzzing with excitement to witness how the final chapter of season 3 will unfold.

This comes after The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7, titled, Chapter 23: The Spies, which ended with Djarin getting captured by Gideon, Bo-Katan using the Darksaber to escape, and Vizsla getting killed by Gideon's Praetorian Guards.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 (season finale) will end on a satisfying note as stated by the show's creator Jon Favreau

What to expect from the finale of Mandalorian season 3?

Scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 3:01 am ET / 12:00 am PT, the highly awaited episode 8 of the Disney+ series' third season, Chapter 24, will be the final chapter of this installment. The complete title for the episode is yet to be disclosed by Disney+.

However, it has been revealed that the creator of the fan-favorite series Jon Favreau has served as the writer of the finale episode. The episode has been directed by Rick Famuyiwa, who also directed the preceding episode of the season.

While there's currently no synopsis available for the upcoming episode, Favreau hinted at how fans would feel after watching the finale, without revealing any plot details. In an interview with Weintraub at Star Wars Celebration Europe, he said:

"Hopefully they'll feel satisfied. They'll feel resolved, and they'll also feel a little surprised."

The latest season of the action-adventure series is expected to put an end to the storylines introduced in the past two seasons, as well as The Book of Boba Fett. Now that the main antagonist of season 3, Gideon Praetorian has appeared, along with his vicious troupe as seen in the previous episode, the finale is most definitely going to be a stimulating one.

Thus, it will be quite intriguing for fans to witness what the final chapter has in store for them.

Take a closer look at the cast members of season 3

The cast list for the show's third season includes:

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze

Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder as the on-set doubles for the Mandalorian

Grogu

Tait Fletcher and Jon Favreau as Paz Vizsla

Emily Swallow as The Armorer

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto

Katy M. O'Brian as Elia Kane

Omid Abtahi as Penn Pershing

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Carson Teva

Ahmed Best as Kelleran Beq

Tim Meadows as Colonel Tuttle

Season 3 of the show premiered on March 1, 2023. The Disney+ show's official synopsis states:

"The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

Don't forget to catch the finale episode of The Mandalorian season 3 on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, on Disney+.

Poll : 0 votes