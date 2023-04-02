What time will The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 air on Disney+? Plot and more explored

The Mandalorian season 3 is set to arrive with episode 6 on Disney + on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 3:01 am ET/12 am PT. Created by Jon Favreau, the first live-action series of the beloved Star Wars franchise has gained its own fanbase over the preceding two seasons due to its striking storylines and fan-favorite cast members.

The third season of the show was first released on March 1, 2023. As stated in the official description for season 3, given by Disney Plus:

"The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 will see a lone gunfighter roaming the lawless regions of the galaxy

What to expect in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6?

Scheduled to arrive on Disney + on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 3:01 am Eastern Time (ET), episode 6 of the series' sixth season has been written by Jon Favreau and directed by Bryce Dallas Howard. The upcoming episode will be Chapter 22 of the series. However, the complete title for the new episode is yet to be revealed by the streaming platform.

The episode will be 44 minutes and 14 seconds long. The brief description for season 3's episode 6, as released by Rotten Tomatoes, reads as follows:

"After the fall of the Galactic Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy."

While the official synopsis does not give away much information about the episode, the upcoming installment will see a lone gunfighter entering the outer reaches of the galaxy, which has been described as completely lawless.

What happened last time on The Mandalorian season 3?

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5, titled Chapter 21: The Pirate, had some exciting series of incidents, including Gorian Shard invading Nevarro as a counter-attack to the expulsion of Vane. In this episode, viewers also saw Greef Karga contacting Carson Teva.

The episode displayed the Mandalorians overcoming the pirates and Vane fleeing. Shard was killed, while the remaining ones were detained. The Mandalorians were then welcomed back by Karga and its people and returned to the old enclave. Additionally, the episode witnessed an interesting meeting between the Armorer and Bo-Katan.

The official cast list of the series' season 3

The leading cast members for the Disney+ series' season 3 include:

Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze

Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder as the on-set doubles for the Mandalorian

Grogu

Tait Fletcher and Jon Favreau as Paz Vizsla

Emily Swallow as The Armorer

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto

Katy M. O'Brian as Elia Kane

Omid Abtahi as Penn Pershing

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Carson Teva

Ahmed Best as Kelleran Beq

Tim Meadows as Colonel Tuttle

Don't forget to watch episode 6 of The Mandalorian season 3 this Wednesday at 3:01 am ET.

