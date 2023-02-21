"An absolute masterpiece": The Mandalorian season 3 new look leaves Twitter thrilled

Ahead of its premiere next month, the makers of The Mandalorian recently released a teaser for season 3 of the show.

The “go home” teaser trailer, lasting 15 seconds, provides more insight into Pedro Pascal's titular character, aka Din Djarin, and his journey to his homeland with his friend, Grogu.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, fans went berserk with enthusiasm. One netizen even deemed the trailer "an absolute masterpiece."

The Mandalorian season 3 will have 8 episodes, with the first episode premiering on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, and the remaining seven releasing on a weekly basis until the season finale on April 19, 2023.

Bankrolled by Lucasfilm, Fairview Entertainment, and Golem Creations, the third season also has Marvel’s top choice Jon Favreau as the showrunner and writer of the episodes. Noah Kloor and Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni have assisted him in penning a couple of episodes.

Twitterati can't get enough of the new trailer for The Mandalorian season 3

What do we see in the new trailer?

The freshly shared teaser shows Mando or Djarin declaring that he is “going to Mandalore.” However, Bo-Katan Kryze, who holds a grudge against him, informs the gifted bounty hunter that “there's nothing left.” So, has the planet of Mandalore been destroyed?

While this will get cleared once season 3 airs, the teaser surely indicates that there will be a fierce face-off between Kryze and Djarin.

The subsequent frames put forth a mysterious character (most probably Anakin Skywalker), who cuts open a door where green lightsabers are seen standing in position, and Mando is seen fighting someone.

"I had chills": Netizens react to the new trailer

The finale of The Mandalorian sophomore season aired on December 18, 2020, which means season 3 is landing on our screens after more than two years. The fan-favorite and critically acclaimed Disney show started production of season 3 in October 2021, and ended it in March last year.

Since then, eager viewers have been waiting for an update. The first and second trailers were enough to spark anticipation about Djarin-Grogu’s travel to Mandalore, but the “go home” teaser trailer takes it a notch higher, which is evident from the comments fans dropped on Twitter.

What do we know about The Mandalorian season 3 so far?

Apart from the current TV favorite Pedro Pascal returning as Djarin, the cast of season 3 includes names like:

Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

Carl Weathers as Greef Karga

Katee Sackhoff as former Death Watch member Bo-Katan Kryze

Emily Swallow as The Armorer

Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing

Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto

As for the plot, season 3 is set after what happened in the 2021 space Western TV series, The Book of Boba Fett, also created by Favreau.

The Mandalorian season 3 hits Disney+ on March 1, 2023.

