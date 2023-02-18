What was the Disney show The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers all about and why was it cancelled?

The popular Disney Plus TV show The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has reportedly been canceled after just two seasons. It is the latest in an industry-wide slew of cancelations on streaming services and while the news was not a surprise to many, it is sure to be disappointing for fans of the show.

Disney+ reportedly canceled The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers after the show struggled with viewership. The show has suffered from low viewership since the first season and it took a huge hit when the franchise's original star, Emilio Estevez, left the show after just one season due to creative differences.

What is The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers all about?

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers follows the story of a group of middle-schoolers who get together to establish their own hockey team. They did so after being overlooked for their school's hockey team. The IMDB synopsis of the show is as follows:

"After failing to make the cut to join the now powerhouse Mighty Ducks junior hockey team, 12-year-old Evan's mother encourages him to form a new team of underdogs with help from Gordon Bombay, the Ducks' original coach."

The Mighty Ducks cast includes Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay, Lauren Graham as Alex Morrow, Brady Noon as Evan Morrow, Maxwell Simkins as Nick Ganz, Swayam Bhatia as Sofi Hanson-Bhatt, Julee Cerda as Stephanie, Luke Islam as Jaden Koobler, and Bella Higginbotham as Lauren Gibby.

The Mighty Ducks 2 cast additions included Margot Anderson-Song, Noah Baird, Stephnie Weir, Connor DeWolfe, Timm Sharp, and Tiffany Denise Hobbs.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 is available for streaming on the Disney Plus streaming site.

Why are so many shows being canceled?

The trend of cancelations has been common on all streaming platforms in recent years, as TV shows are canceled promptly if they fail to attract enough viewership. Not just Disney+, but Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, and others have the headlines for their decisions to cancel shows, sometimes even very popular and well-received ones like Uncoupled. Some of the most controversial cancelations we have recently witnessed are HBO Max's Titans and Doom Patrol and Netflix's 1899, I’m Not Okay With This, and Julie and the Phantoms.

Streaming platforms have in recent years been very ruthless with their policy of cancelations, sometimes canceling shows months after their premiere without giving them enough time to take off among viewers. The reason for all of these cancelations largely comes down to growing costs and industry-wide subscriber losses.

Disney+ and Netflix are some of the streaming services that have seen their subscribers plummet. Thus, streaming platforms are introducing new shows while axing not-so-successful ones to keep up with the increasing competition. Subscriber loss is especially troubling in the face of mounting costs in this state of economic inflation.

But audiences have criticized this trend among streaming platforms, with some experts claiming that such rampant cancelations are a reason for more loss of subscribers.

