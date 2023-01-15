"So out of touch with your viewership": Uncoupled fans slam Netflix as show gets canceled after season 1

Twitter is in uproar after Netflix announced yesterday that Uncoupled, Netflix's gay romantic comedy, will no longer be coming back for a second run. The news has left fans angry and heartbroken, and they have resorted to Twitter to air their grievances against Netflix.

When the show made its debut last year, it received positive reviews and a 73% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 75% audience approval rating. Uncoupled even appeared in the Netflix Top 10 chart for a week after its debut at the number six spot. Despite mass acclaim, Netflix stands to cancel the show.

Twitter outrage on the cancelation of Uncoupled

Uncoupled fans are resentful that Netflix has canceled their favorite romantic-comedy series, and Twitter has been flooded with reactions from fans.

loc_andsoul_rebel @cindiafields @netflix you still have time to fix this! Bring back #Uncoupled or at least give us a movie to wrap it up! @netflix you still have time to fix this! Bring back #Uncoupled or at least give us a movie to wrap it up! https://t.co/Y0LIjnd8ye

JessyJazz @JessyJazz6 @netflix canceled Uncoupled, an INCREDIBLE series, after recent reports of Stranger Things' ridiculously exorbitant budget for the final season... seems like they're spending wildly, and all of the other great original series are suffering for it. Netflix is a damn mess... @netflix canceled Uncoupled, an INCREDIBLE series, after recent reports of Stranger Things' ridiculously exorbitant budget for the final season... seems like they're spending wildly, and all of the other great original series are suffering for it. Netflix is a damn mess...

Fans have been lashing out against Netflix for this sudden decision and are hoping that the streaming service will see reason and bring the show back for another run.

HuffTV @thehufftv @netflix I’m so disappointed about the cancellation of Uncoupled. The worse is it was a cliffhanger. @ActuallyNPH @TishaCampbell : Please shop another season at another network. #justiceforuncoupled @netflix I’m so disappointed about the cancellation of Uncoupled. The worse is it was a cliffhanger. @ActuallyNPH @TishaCampbell : Please shop another season at another network. #justiceforuncoupled

A Great Society @Filibuster2020 @netflix



Extremely disappointed @Uncoupled. Great series. Hoping it's picked up by another network.



@NeilPHarrisnews Extremely disappointed @Uncoupled. Great series. Hoping it's picked up by another network. @netflixExtremely disappointed @Uncoupled. Great series. Hoping it's picked up by another network. @NeilPHarrisnews

Some have even tagged Netflix as homophobic for canceling Uncoupled and are hoping that the show will be picked up by another network.

Cliff’s Notes @CliffParent So @netflix canceled “Uncoupled”, one of the best written shows, like, ever! WTF is wrong with them?? @ActuallyNPH and the rest of the cast were BRILLIANT! Clearly Netflix doesn’t what quality is, and I think I’ll be canceling THEM! #saveuncoupled So @netflix canceled “Uncoupled”, one of the best written shows, like, ever! WTF is wrong with them?? @ActuallyNPH and the rest of the cast were BRILLIANT! Clearly Netflix doesn’t what quality is, and I think I’ll be canceling THEM! #saveuncoupled

Lylex @lylexbg @iramadisonthree Hey, not even blowing smoke but qforce and uncoupled were both good. It seems to me that perhaps it’s the subject matter netflix seems to hate lol every queer show they do gets chopped after one season - first kill, teenaged bounty hunters, etc. @iramadisonthree Hey, not even blowing smoke but qforce and uncoupled were both good. It seems to me that perhaps it’s the subject matter netflix seems to hate lol every queer show they do gets chopped after one season - first kill, teenaged bounty hunters, etc.

The show is one of the latest in a string of queer-themed Netflix series that have been canceled, and clearly, Twitter feels that Netflix has not given Uncoupled a chance to shine and make its mark.

Netflix's Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris

The Netflix comedy series from creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman made its debut with an eight-episode first season on the streaming platform last year on July 29, 2022.

The show starred Neil Patrick Harris in the lead role as Michael Lawson, a real estate agent who struggled to come to terms with the end of his 17-year-old relationship with his partner. Harris commented on the show after its debut last year, saying,

“A lot of content that is shown of gay men in their mid-40s is often that they’re no longer vital or s*xy. The joke is that they’re has-beens and the butts of the jokes – even though we’re not all bottoms. I think being able to have these people be real people that are still kind of s*xy in their own way is a bit unique.”

Harris was joined by Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden. Show creators Starr and Richman served as executive producers, along with Harris and Lilly Burns. It was produced by MTV Entertainment Studios along with Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions, and Jax Media.

The official synopsis of Uncoupled reads as follows:

“Michael thought his life was perfect until his partner blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.”

Netflix announced that the show will no longer be returning to the streaming platform just six months after it aired.

The news comes on the heels of other cancelations by Netflix. The streamer was slammed by fans for also canceling 1899 after just one season and Dead End: Paranormal after two seasons. Other LGBTQ+ shows that Netflix abruptly canceled include Warrior Nun, Fate: The Winx Saga, and First Kill.

