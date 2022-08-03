"Netflix hates lesbians": Twitter furious as Netflix cancels First Kill after Season 1

Netflix's queer vampire drama First Kill has been canceled by the streaming giant after just one season.
The series premiered on June 10, 2022, and received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. Despite lacking a prominent star cast, the show reportedly had a fairly good run at Netflix and its sudden cancelation came as a shock to many fans.
Viewers on Twitter expressed their anger over the streaming giant's decision to pull the plug on the show, with one user even saying ''Netflix hates lesbians.''
The Netflix series tells the intriguing love story of a teenage vampire and a vampire hunter who fall in love whilst looking to make their first kills.
Without further ado, read on to find out some more reactions on Twitter.
Twitter responds to Netflix's First Kill cancelation
Several fans took to Twitter to express their anger and frustration over Netflix's decision to cancel the show after Season 1. While some users expressed plain surprise, others mentioned that the lead character's race and sexuality played a ''huge role'' in Netflix deciding to can the show.
Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Many users believe that the lead characters being lesbians was the main reason why the streaming giant did not renew the show for a second season. Some also slammed Netflix for renewing Heartstopper but not First Kill, despite the latter having ''wayyy more streams.''
A quick look at the trailer and plot of First Kill
The series revolves around two teenagers: one a vampire and the other a vampire hunter. The duo unexpectedly fall in love but are conflicted since both are trying to make their first kills.
Netflix released the official trailer for the show on May 12, 2022, which showcases the two lead characters introducing themselves. The trailer wastes no time in establishing their motives and depict the two sharing intimate, romantic moments as their feelings for each other intensify with time, thereby complicating their lives.
Along with the trailer, Netflix's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the show, which states:
''You never forget your first. Teenage vampire Juliette sets her sights on a new girl in town Calliope for her first kill. But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for…''
Cast list for the series
The show features Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook in the lead roles as Calliope Burns and Juliette Fairmont, respectively. Imani Lewis is a young, promising actress who's best known for her roles in Eighth Grade and Hightown. The talented Sarah Catherine Hook has appeared in Impeachment: American Crime Story and Monsterland.
Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features several others in prominent supporting roles, like:
- Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot
- Gracie Dzienny as Elinor
- Aubin Wise as Talia
- Jason R. Moore as Jack
- Dominic Goodman as Apollo
The series is helmed by Victoria Schwab, author of the short story of the same name that the show is based on.
First Kill is available to stream on Netflix.