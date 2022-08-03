"Netflix hates lesbians": Twitter furious as Netflix cancels First Kill after Season 1

Netflix's queer vampire drama First Kill has been canceled by the streaming giant after just one season.

The series premiered on June 10, 2022, and received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. Despite lacking a prominent star cast, the show reportedly had a fairly good run at Netflix and its sudden cancelation came as a shock to many fans.

Viewers on Twitter expressed their anger over the streaming giant's decision to pull the plug on the show, with one user even saying ''Netflix hates lesbians.''

ria. tea’s wife (REAL) @lgbtzenin first kill getting cancelled after doing 100 million PLUS viewing hours… netflix hates lesbians and it shows first kill getting cancelled after doing 100 million PLUS viewing hours… netflix hates lesbians and it shows

The Netflix series tells the intriguing love story of a teenage vampire and a vampire hunter who fall in love whilst looking to make their first kills.

Without further ado, read on to find out some more reactions on Twitter.

Twitter responds to Netflix's First Kill cancelation

Several fans took to Twitter to express their anger and frustration over Netflix's decision to cancel the show after Season 1. While some users expressed plain surprise, others mentioned that the lead character's race and sexuality played a ''huge role'' in Netflix deciding to can the show.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

calliettes quotes bot @calliettequotes if you’re having a conversation about why First Kill was cancelled don’t forget to mention that Calliope is a darkskin black lesbian lead and nonblacks can deny all they want but Calliope being black especially darkskin plays a huge role its not just bc FK is a lesbian show if you’re having a conversation about why First Kill was cancelled don’t forget to mention that Calliope is a darkskin black lesbian lead and nonblacks can deny all they want but Calliope being black especially darkskin plays a huge role its not just bc FK is a lesbian show

❃ @xolashores First Kill, a show that didn't come from any prior media nor having any major names attached to it, getting cancelled as if it didn't dominate Netflix's Top 10 within it's first month of release is upsetting. First Kill, a show that didn't come from any prior media nor having any major names attached to it, getting cancelled as if it didn't dominate Netflix's Top 10 within it's first month of release is upsetting. https://t.co/tu05TnuNGv

ceo of kory @korysverse netflix is weird as hell for cancelling first kill. a successful wlw show with a black female lead being cancelled after outperforming SEVERAL netflix originals?… what netflix is weird as hell for cancelling first kill. a successful wlw show with a black female lead being cancelled after outperforming SEVERAL netflix originals?… what

ari 🩰 @GEORGlAWARRSTAN there was literally no reason to cancel first kill. it had more than 30 million views in its first week and more than 40 million it’s second, it was trending on twitter for weeks before and after it’s release and it was in the top 10 shows in over 80 countries for several weeks there was literally no reason to cancel first kill. it had more than 30 million views in its first week and more than 40 million it’s second, it was trending on twitter for weeks before and after it’s release and it was in the top 10 shows in over 80 countries for several weeks

CLOSED. @mjpcters first kill did infinitely better in numbers than heartstopper but yk what the difference is? that its a lesbian show and netflix didnt even give it a budget or a chance just like the other shows they’ve cancelled first kill did infinitely better in numbers than heartstopper but yk what the difference is? that its a lesbian show and netflix didnt even give it a budget or a chance just like the other shows they’ve cancelled

kay! @KlTKATKAY we're not comapring first kill with heartstopper we're comparing how netflix treats mlm-centric shows to how they treat their wlw shows we're not comapring first kill with heartstopper we're comparing how netflix treats mlm-centric shows to how they treat their wlw shows

Many users believe that the lead characters being lesbians was the main reason why the streaming giant did not renew the show for a second season. Some also slammed Netflix for renewing Heartstopper but not First Kill, despite the latter having ''wayyy more streams.''

😵‍💫 @isalored netflix renewed heartstopper for two more seasons but not first kill ?? WHEN FIRST KILL HAD WAYYY MORE STREAMS ? does anyone see the issue here or… netflix renewed heartstopper for two more seasons but not first kill ?? WHEN FIRST KILL HAD WAYYY MORE STREAMS ? does anyone see the issue here or…

em @vanderrwaals it doesn’t even matter if you think first kill was ‘good’ or not like it objectively makes no sense that it was canceled. it did crazy numbers. the quality of the content doesn’t matter. it doesn’t even matter if you think first kill was ‘good’ or not like it objectively makes no sense that it was canceled. it did crazy numbers. the quality of the content doesn’t matter.

A quick look at the trailer and plot of First Kill

The series revolves around two teenagers: one a vampire and the other a vampire hunter. The duo unexpectedly fall in love but are conflicted since both are trying to make their first kills.

Netflix released the official trailer for the show on May 12, 2022, which showcases the two lead characters introducing themselves. The trailer wastes no time in establishing their motives and depict the two sharing intimate, romantic moments as their feelings for each other intensify with time, thereby complicating their lives.

Along with the trailer, Netflix's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the show, which states:

''You never forget your first. Teenage vampire Juliette sets her sights on a new girl in town Calliope for her first kill. But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for…''

Cast list for the series

The show features Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook in the lead roles as Calliope Burns and Juliette Fairmont, respectively. Imani Lewis is a young, promising actress who's best known for her roles in Eighth Grade and Hightown. The talented Sarah Catherine Hook has appeared in Impeachment: American Crime Story and Monsterland.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features several others in prominent supporting roles, like:

Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot

Gracie Dzienny as Elinor

Aubin Wise as Talia

Jason R. Moore as Jack

Dominic Goodman as Apollo

The series is helmed by Victoria Schwab, author of the short story of the same name that the show is based on.

First Kill is available to stream on Netflix.

