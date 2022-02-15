5 romantic TV shows to binge watch with your partner this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is here and is equally stressing out singles and couples, who are struggling to make perfect date plans. The dilemma between binging on delicious snacks and binge watching TV shows with a significant other is real and agonizing. This Valentine’s Day, people won’t have to make any racking choices.

February 14 presumably comes with a lot of pressure, especially for those who have a dating life. Crack open a can of soda with some doritos and light up some candles to set up a date either with your significant other or enjoy a therapeutic Valentine's Day all by yourself.

5 Romantic TV shows like Emily in Paris to feel wholesome this Valentine's Day

1) Emily in Paris

When Emily (Lily Collins) moves to Paris for brand new plans and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, her life is not all rainbows and sunshine. The show depicts her struggles with French culture and even though she is evolving in her new work system, her co-workers are very dismissive of her achievements.

Emily soon engages herself in a complicated love life and finds herself caught up in a love triangle. Set in the beautiful city of Paris, showcasing the esthetics of French culture, the show is as pleasing as it can ever get to the eyes. Fans can't get enough of this Emmy nominated show as they keep coming back for more.

Emily in Paris released its initial two seasons as a Netflix original for the online streaming service and is an absolute must-watch on Valentine's Day for all Lily Collins fans.

2) Bridgerton

Bridgerton takes viewers back to the Regency era in England as it displays the drama and sophistication behind London's high society. With a fresh viewpoint on historical romance and drama, the show exhibits characters flowing in their silk-embroidered gowns and handsome suits sipping tea in their lavish mansions with all the chaos hidden underneath.

Vibrant colors and luxurious parties come to life as the eight Bridgerton siblings try to find love. However, their romance is followed by gossip and loads of drama, leaving viewers wondering about the scandals that are yet to come.

Will all the Bridgerton siblings find their desired romance and happiness? Netflix is set to release Season 2 of Bridgerton in March, making Season 1 the perfect Valentine's Day watch.

3) The OC

Based in California's Orange County, The OC claimed to have a great cultural impact when it was released in 2003. Growing up on the wrong side of California, Ryan's life completely changes when he is adopted by a wealthy family residing in Newport.

As the teenage boy struggles settling into his new life, he builds a close-knit relationship with his new family and finds love in his new neighborhood. The show introduces Adam Brody as Seth Cohen, Ben McKenzie as Ryan Atwood and Mischa Marton as Melissa Cooper.

The OC had substantial viewership at a time when it was difficult for teenagers to sit in front of a television. It signifies the importance of an understanding family and healthy relationships in a teenager's life. Its legacy lives on as one of the most well-received shows depicting teenage life, romance and drama. Thus, it makes this show a must-watch on Valentine's Day.

4) Gilmore Girls

Giving viewers a perfect mother-daughter relationship, Gilmore Girls aired on television more than 20 years ago and instantly marked its spot as a classic. Displaying the flawed lives of single mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), the show manages to cover the complicated lives of the Gilmore girls.

Steering through the streets of Stars Hallow to the halls of Yale, Rory manages to accomplish her everlasting dream. The show's charm rests on the delicate details of their relationship with the people of the town. Gilmore Girls has become a classic, romantic TV show for its mellow nature, humor and authenticity and is a great watch this Valentine's Day.

5) The Mindy Project

Although the show is easily disregarded for its light tone, The Mindy Project on Hulu has managed to accomplish way too much in terms of developing a comprehensive, adaptable and optimistic protagonist. Mindy's broken engagement turns into a life lesson as she embraces her single parenthood rather than ostracizing it.

There is ambiguity to the character, which makes it difficult to comprehend whether she'll end up in a relationship or not. Mindy always manages to deal with anything coming her way. True to its romcom nature, the show displays Mindy's hard luck with romance, making it the perfect watch for Valentine's Day.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan