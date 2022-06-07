What time will First Kill air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about the supernatural series

Netflix's new queer horror drama, First Kill, will be released on June 10, 2022. Based on V.E. Schwab's short story of the same name, the series tells the bizarrely romantic love story of a vampire and a vampire hunter.

The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads:

''Falling in love is tricky for Juliette and Calliope: One's a vampire, the other's a vampire hunter — and both are ready to make their first kill.''

Read on to find out the release time of the series on Netflix, its plot, cast and other important details.

First Kill release time on Netflix, plot, cast and more

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

First Kill will premiere on Netflix on June 10, 2022, at 12.00 AM PT. The series consists of a total of eight episodes, each with a runtime of around 60 minutes.

The show focuses on the love story between Juliette and Calliope, as well as the numerous conflicts that arise out of their relationship.

Juliette, a young vampire, sets out to make her first kill. However, things take a turn when she meets and falls in love with her classmate Calippe, who belongs to a family of vampire hunters.

Horror aficionados are in for a treat as this unique blend of romance, fantasy and supernatural promises a visceral experience. The queer love story that is at the heart of the show makes it more interesting.

The official trailer, released by Netflix on May 12, 2022, offers a sneak peek into the series' bizarrely beautiful world of romance, horror and fantasy. It briefly touches upon the central conflicts that both the lead characters face and promises to be an intensely emotional, character-driven show.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Cast

First Kill stars Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis in the lead roles.

Catherine Hook plays Juliette Fairmont, the vampire, while Lewis essays the role of Calliope, the vampire hunter.

Sarah Catherine Hook is a promising young actress. She is known for series and films like Impeachment: American Crime Story, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Living in Harmony Sodastream.

Imani Lewis is another young and talented teen actress who is known for her roles in Vampires vs. the Bronx, The Equalizer, The Get Down and Eighth Grade.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Just like Sarah Catherine Hook, Imani Lewis impresses in the trailer with her vivid display of emotions, providing depth to her character. As mentioned earlier, her character, Calliope, is trapped in a quandary after she falls in love with a vampire.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars several others in pivotal supporting roles. These include:

Elizabeth Mitchell

Aubin Wise

Jason Robert Moore

Will Swenson

Gracie Dzienny

Dominic Goodman

V.E. Schwab, the writer of the original short story First Kill, serves as co-writer and executive producer along with Felicia D. Henderson, who is the showrunner.

You can watch the series on Netflix on June 10, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far