5 shows like Neil Patrick Harris' Netflix series Uncoupled

Neil Patrick Harris, the star of the hit sitcom How I Met Your Mother, is set to star in Uncoupled, the upcoming Netflix romcom series. Created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, the series will be released on July 29. The eight-episode series, directed by Andrew Fleming, will revolve around Harris' Michael Lawson, a New York City real estate agent in his 40s, who finds himself single after he is dumped by his partner of 17 years.

Before you catch Harris playing the role of a newly single middle-aged gay man, forced to start over and re-enter the modern dating scene in Uncoupled, check out these other similar shows.

5 shows similar to Netflix's upcoming series Uncoupled

1) Dollface

Created by Jordan Weiss, Dollface is an American comedy series that premiered on Hulu in November 2019. Starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky in key roles, the series follows Dennings' Jules Wiley, a woman who works as a web designer at a wellness company called Woöm.

Just as Michael's partner dumps him out of the blue in Uncoupled, Jules is similarly dumped by her boyfriend of five years. The loneliness she feels after her break up makes her realize that her obsession with her relationship made her neglect Madison and Stella, her girlfriends from college. The series then shows her journey of reconnecting with all the female friendships she had left behind and rediscovering her self-identity.

The second season of the series was released in February 2022. The charming series is full of funny characters, something that can also be expected from Uncoupled, given that the extremely funny and charming Neil Patrick Harris plays the lead role. Both Jules and Michael deal with the internal anxiety over socializing, dating and refinding themselves after spending years attached to someone they deeply loved.

2) Loot

Created by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, Loot is a comedy that premiered on Apple TV+ in June 2022. Starring Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Adam Scott, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches, and Nat Faxon, the series revolves around Rudolph's Molly Novak, a billionaire whose husband of 20 years cheats on her. Like Michael from Uncoupled, Molly is also betrayed by her husband. The series follows her journey as she tries to figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement money and charity foundation, amidst her heartbreak.

The highly entertaining series was recently renewed for a second season. Both Loot and the Neil Patrick Harris starrer series deal with the theme of middle-aged people reinventing themselves as individuals after a long-term association with their romantic partners fails. Another similarity between the two characters is that they're both rich. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing in itself, but their respective journeys of self-discovery through heartbreak are glitzy and glamorous.

3) Love

Created by Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin, and Paul Rust, Love is a Netflix original series that premiered in February 2016. Starring Paul Rust, Gillian Jacobs, Mike Mitchell, and Claudia O'Doherty, the romcom series revolves around the relationship between Gillian's Mickey Dobbs and Paul's Gus Cruikshank.

Similar to Michael's fate in Uncoupled, Gus is also betrayed by his girlfriend, following which he moves into a trendy apartment complex where he meets Mickey, who has also suffered a breakup.

The series was followed by two more seasons, which were released in 2017 and 2018. Its similarity with the new Netflix series is due to the protagonists exploring the dynamics of their new relationships, something that Michael also has to do. The significant emotional baggage of both Mickey and Gus due to their past relationships and recent breakups prevents them from readily trusting other people when they attempt to build a relationship with each other. Michael can also be expected to battle such trust issues while reeling from his break up.

4) High Fidelity

High Fidelity is another romcom series that premiered on Hulu in February 2020. Developed by Veronica West and Sarah Kucserka, the series is based on the 1995 novel High Fidelity by Nick Hornby and the High Fidelity film that was released in 2000.

Starring Zoë Kravitz, Jake Lacy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and David H. Holmes in key roles, the series revolves around Kravitz's Robyn, a record-store owner who struggles with her break up.

Like Michael in Uncoupled, Robyn learned to accept her singlehood and flaws over the course of the ten-episode long series. One of the biggest struggles one faces after a break-up is to accept their current singlehood and the problems that led to their breakup. Like Rob, Michael can very well be expected to deal with such issues in the new series.

5) Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, this sitcom with four seasons premiered in March 2015. Starring Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, and Jane Krakowski in key roles, the series follows Kemper's 29-year-old Kimmy Schmidt as she adjusts to life after being rescued from a doomsday cult in the fictional town of Durnsville, Indiana, where she was held captive for 15 years.

The series' similarity with Uncoupled lies in the fact that just like Michael, Kimmy also has to re-enter the modern world of dating and learn everything anew. Both Kimmy and Michael have been out of touch in the modern dating space for over 15 years, hence they must learn the codes and conduct associated with dating all over again.

The premises of the two shows are different to say the least, but Kimmy and Michael attempt to navigate waters they haven't known for a long time and both feel like fish out of water. But they're surrounded by friends who support and look out for them.

The highly enjoyable series is full of likable characters and uplifting stories, something that you'll also see in Uncoupled.

Don't forget to watch these shows while you're preparing to binge watch Uncoupled on Netflix from July 29.

